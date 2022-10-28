Read full article on original website
thepulseofnh.com
Massachusetts Man Busted Doing Triple-Digits On I-95 Saturday In Greenland, NH
A Massachusetts man has a date with a judge after he was apprehended for reckless driving Saturday morning in Greenland, New Hampshire. Troopers say 19-year-old Jake Marley was pulled over around 7:30 a.m. after he was clocked doing 120 mph on I-95 south. The Boxford resident reportedly was hit with a summons for reckless operation. He is due to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19th.
North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments
North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
WMUR.com
Police activity in area of Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There is a police presence on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police. Manchester police posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon that there is police activity on South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire. They are asking people...
NECN
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From New Hampshire to Maine
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
New Wine Shoppe in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is Already a Favorite
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If some of your favorite movies are Bottle Shock, Sideways, and The Secret of Santa Vittoria, then it's a "must" to check out the newest wine shop in Portsmouth.
25 Gas Stations in New Hampshire and Maine With the Best Grab-and-Go Food
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all live busy lives here in New England and it seems we're always on the run. Those 8-hour work days have turned into 10 to 12-hour days for many people and you can't seem to find the time to eat when you're on the road.
Massachusetts woman injured in ATV crash in New Hampshire
MILLSFIELD, NH. — A Massachusetts woman has been injured in an ATV crash in New Hampshire. According to the NH Fish and Game Department, State Police were called to the scene involving a ATV crash that crashed into a tree on Newell Brook Road in Millsfield. Conservation officers, Errol...
Peabody woman charged after N.H. rollover crash Sunday morning
A Peabody woman has been charged with allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover crash in Seabrook, N.H., just over the state line, Sunday morning. Samantha Famolare, 30, is charged with operating after revocation or suspension of a license and reckless driving. At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of...
Dover, New Hampshire, Electrical Fire Causes Power Outage, Explosions
Several hundred Dover residents were in the dark early Monday morning thanks to an underground fire that caused some explosions. Dover City Manager Mike Joyal told Seacoast Current that there was an electrical issue in an alley behind some buildings downtown that caused a fire in some underground electrical vaults.
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
WMUR.com
$50,000-winning Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing
CONCORD, N.H. — A ticket worth $50,000 was sold in New Hampshire for the Powerball drawing over the weekend. The ticket was purchased through the state’s NH iLottery app, officials said. Saturday’s winning numbers were 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57, with a Power Ball of 23 and...
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
tnhdigital.com
Loren Selig, Political Newcomer, Vying for Seat in NH House
At 53-years-old, Durham resident Loren Selig is making her first entrance into the New Hampshire political arena to run for Durham’s representative in the State Legislature (Strafford County D-10). Selig is running for one of four seats in the district, and secured 21.5% of the vote in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13. She is a real estate agent, former kindergarten, middle school and highschool teacher and mother of two teenagers. Selig also worked for The University of New Hampshire for three years supervising graduate students interested in teaching and as a non-profit volunteer coordinator, though this race is her first time working on an elector campaign. Here’s where she stands on the pressing issues of the upcoming election.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 over weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths over the weekend. There have been 357,209 total cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, and 2,751 total deaths related to the virus. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported 115...
What’s the Rule With Dogs Not Allowed in Some New England Cemeteries?
There has been much debate over the years about what you can and cannot do in a cemetery. What are the rules? Can you walk on a grave? Can you bring your pet? Can you bring a deceased owners dog to visit?. So many questions have popped up, so here's...
