dailygalaxy.com
Is Dark Energy Evolving?
Observational cosmologists are actively searching for a “new physics” that may solve the enduring enigma of our rapidly expanding Universe. Quasars, the ancient cores of galaxies where a supermassive black hole is actively pulling in matter from its surroundings at very intense rates, may hold the clue to solving the mystery.
dailygalaxy.com
Gravitational Waves Create ‘Memories’ of the Universe (Weekend Feature)
While the billion-dollar Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detector watches 24/7 for gravitational waves to pass through the Earth, recent research shows those waves leave behind “memories” –a permanent displacement of spacetime that comes from strong-field, general relativistic effects–that could help detect them even after they’ve passed, creating the potential to tell us about everything from the time following the Big Bang and the creation of cosmic strings–to more recent events in galaxy centers.
