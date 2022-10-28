Read full article on original website
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
A man accused of robbing a Lorain bank while wearing a fake beard last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
X-Rated Halloween display in local neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
cleveland19.com
3 shot outside Akron restaurant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
Police looking to ID driver in Old Brooklyn hit-skip
Cleveland police are working to identify the driver that hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood before fleeing the scene.
‘Not slowing down’: 50 reports of stolen Kias in Euclid in past 8 weeks
Euclid police say a dangerous challenge spreading on social media has added to the already large number of Kias being stolen in their community.
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
cityofmentor.com
Help Mentor Police Fill-a-Cruiser on November 13th
Mentor Police will be hosting their ninth annual Fill-a-Cruiser Food Drive on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Giant Eagle supermarket located at 8383 Tyler Boulevard in Mentor. Officers will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations which will be distributed to food...
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
Hudson neurologist, pharmacy rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a pharmaceutical company employee pleaded guilty Monday to carrying out a kickback scheme in which the doctor prescribed medication to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners. Neurologist Deepak Raheja and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals employee Frank...
Cleveland doctor, who said vaccine makes people magnetic, under investigation
A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine makes people magnetic and may be connected to 5G towers is currently under investigation by the state medical board.
Teen girl shot to death in Cleveland identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s a creepy good Halloween morning in the Fox 8 Studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Jungle Terry got everyone in the Halloween spirit, including Kenny Crumpton, when he brought some of his spooky and creepy friends to the Fox 8 studio. Students from Cleveland’s Campus International School joined in the festivities. The students were dressed as characters from their favorite books and also had the chance to trick-or-treat with Wayne, Kristi, Stefani and Todd. Click here to learn more about Jungle Terry.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland
Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square
CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
