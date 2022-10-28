ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
CLEVELAND, OH
3 shot outside Akron restaurant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
AKRON, OH
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Help Mentor Police Fill-a-Cruiser on November 13th

Mentor Police will be hosting their ninth annual Fill-a-Cruiser Food Drive on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Giant Eagle supermarket located at 8383 Tyler Boulevard in Mentor. Officers will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations which will be distributed to food...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH
It’s a creepy good Halloween morning in the Fox 8 Studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Jungle Terry got everyone in the Halloween spirit, including Kenny Crumpton, when he brought some of his spooky and creepy friends to the Fox 8 studio. Students from Cleveland’s Campus International School joined in the festivities. The students were dressed as characters from their favorite books and also had the chance to trick-or-treat with Wayne, Kristi, Stefani and Todd. Click here to learn more about Jungle Terry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland

Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
CLEVELAND, OH
