If you’re a big baseball fan then you know the name Sandy Koufax. If not, then we’re here to tell you all about him. The iconic Dodgers southpaw earned his first and only NL MVP title 59 years ago today. That was the same year he led the team to a World Series title sweeping the Yankees 4-0 in 1963 to secure their third title in franchise history. The ’63 squad went 99-63-1 that year and finished first in the NL West.

1 DAY AGO