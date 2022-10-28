Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers History: 41 Years Ago LA Finally Beat the Yankees
On October 28, 1981, the Dodgers finally accomplished the impossible as they defeated the New York Yankees in six games to capture their fifth World Series title in franchise history. This was the Dodgers’ first title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. Dodgers cruised to...
Dodgers: Could the Shift Ban Cause Trouble for Tony Gonsolin?
Writing for Dodgers Nation isn’t my only gig, you know. I also co-host a daily podcast called Locked On Dodgers over on the Locked On Podcast Network. I don’t talk about it much here because it’s kind of a competitor podcast to the great stuff my colleagues do here at DN. (But really, there’s plenty of time for great L.A. content from multiple sources, so feel free to check it out sometime, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.)
Dodgers: Why Dodgers Fans Should Be For or Against Carlos Correa Signing in LA
The market at the shortstop position will be a good one this off-season. Star players like Xander Bogaerts, Tim Anderson, Dansby Swanson, and Trea Turner will be free agents this winter, and the Dodgers will be in the running for one of these players to fill in at the six holes.
Dodgers Fans React to Astros Player Caught Cheating in World Series
It’s no surprise that the Astros are being accused of cheating yet again. From leaning into pitches to rubbing of hands on jerseys between pitches and finally getting called out for using an illegal bat. It’s the same stuff just different days. The most recent thing to set...
Dodgers News: Former Hitting Coach Has Thoughts on LA’s Playoff Loss
Nothing beats the feeling of winning ball games no matter how big or small they are, but the exact opposite can be said in losing. If you don’t play each day to come out and win then you are in the wrong profession. The Dodgers were accustomed to winning...
Dodgers: Vin Scully ‘Day of the Dead’ Ofrenda in LA’s Grand Park
Día de los Muertos (or “Day of the Dead”) is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 in Mexico and other areas with a population of people with Mexican ancestry. The Dodgers, with a huge percentage of their fanbase consisting of Mexican and Mexican-American Angelenos, have long embraced the celebration, usually holding an event near the end of the regular season.
Dodgers: Familiar Names Lead Top MLB Jersey Sales Of 2022
A best way for a fan to show their love for a team is to rock the teams jersey of their favorite player. The Dodgers did a lot of winning during the regular season and despite a poor ending to the regular season, some familiar names remain at the top of jersey sales.
Dodgers News: Strikeouts Are a Big Issue According to One Time LA Coach
It’s hard to fathom the Dodgers struggling scoring runs throughout the season when they led the league in run differential at +334. The pitching unit was stout and the Dodgers were winning in record numbers, but when the postseason came all the glaring issues came into the light. Chris...
Dodgers Prospects: Andy Pages Talks About Getting Right in the Minor Leagues This Season
When Dodgers prospect Andy Pages came to the United States for his first season of stateside minor league ball in 2019, three things were obvious: he had a cannon for an arm, another cannon for a bat, and occasionally very little control over either cannon. In 63 games with Rookie-level...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Breaks Silence with Post on Social Media
The 2022 World Series has officially begun between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. But that should have been the Dodgers and both the fans and Max Muncy know it. It should have been us if we hadn’t “stumbled over our own feet in the NLDS.”. In...
When it comes to selling MLB gear, here’s where the Pirates land
The Pirates may be one of the worst teams in all of Major League Baseball, but when it comes to selling branded merchandise, the franchise is rubbing shoulders with some of the best. Sports apparel retailer Lids, known mostly for selling hats in stores and online, recently released its list...
Dodgers News: McGuire is High on Yency Almonte’s Future with LA
Although championship aspirations may seem bleak for the Dodgers, fans can be confident that each season the Dodgers will at-least be in the conversation thanks to their ability to stack for the future. Among the reasons Dodgers fans should be excited is for their pitcher Yency Almonte. Almonte joined the...
Dodgers: Pros and Cons of Another Season of Dave Roberts at The Helm
In four games in the NLDS, the Dodgers’ 2022 season ended abruptly, and it came at the hands of their division rivals San Diego Padres. All Dodger fans were shocked and disgusted with the shortcoming and many of the deficiencies that the Dodgers have endured throughout the years. Especially...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Keeps Adding to His Collection of Awards
The ocean covers 70% of the Earth, and Mookie Betts covers the other 30%. Mookie is the best right-fielder in the league, and if you disagree with that statement, you can’t deny he is at least the best defensive right-fielder in the majors. After earning a finalist spot for...
Dodgers Legend Was Named NL MVP On This Day in 1963
If you’re a big baseball fan then you know the name Sandy Koufax. If not, then we’re here to tell you all about him. The iconic Dodgers southpaw earned his first and only NL MVP title 59 years ago today. That was the same year he led the team to a World Series title sweeping the Yankees 4-0 in 1963 to secure their third title in franchise history. The ’63 squad went 99-63-1 that year and finished first in the NL West.
Dodgers News: Yordan Alvarez Recalls Trade to Houston from LA
The Philadephia Phillies and the Houston Astros are this year’s World Series matchup. The Phillies got hot at the right time and will be heading home for games 3,4 and 5, tied at 1-1. The Astros won a crucial game two to tie the series and won handily, 5-2....
Dodgers: Former Big Leaguer’s Review of Yordan Alvarez Will Make You Understand How LA Traded Him
Yordan Alvarez is one of the best players in the league, and that’s hard to say with him being a Houston Astro. However, it’s true, but it hurts more knowing he was a part of the Dodgers organization at one point. The Dodgers traded away the then 19-year-old...
Dodgers: Could Aaron Judge Come to LA? Beat Writer Shares Why it Might and Might Not Happen
The Dodgers have plenty of money. Between their lucrative television deal, their league-leading attendance every year, and their merchandise sales to a nationwide fanbase, Los Angeles basically prints money and can afford any player they want to sign. Why don’t they sign every free agent, then? Well, there are two...
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Among First Ever Utility Player Noms for Award
Earlier this week, the MLB announced the finalist for the Silver Slugger awards, and your Los Angeles Dodgers had an astonishing six players among them. The six players chosen as finalists were Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Justin Turner, and utility man Chris Taylor. The silver slugger...
Dodgers News: Fake Extra-Inning Rules Might Be Here to Stay, According to Commissioner
Nothing is temporary. The next time you wonder why people seem unwilling to compromise, look no further than the “automatic runner” rule in major league baseball, which teaches us that if you give an inch, you’re never getting that inch back. This rule affects the Dodgers more than most teams (more on that in a minute), and it’s probably here to stay.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 1