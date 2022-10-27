Read full article on original website
Related
geteducated.com
Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Management
The Associate of Applied Science degree in Healthcare Management provides foundational skills in the areas of healthcare management, accounting, healthcare law, and the student-chosen healthcare specialty. The program is designed for students who seek to acquire a complete framework in entry-level healthcare concepts. Learners will acquire the skills and knowledge applicable to their chosen healthcare professions. Upon completion of this program, graduates are eligible to sit for the national Certified Professional Coder exam and other national licensure exams.
geteducated.com
Master of Public Administration / Management of Virtual Organizations
Enter the world of remote management in local, federal and state levels of government with an online MPA in Management of Virtual Organizations. This unique program prepares students to expand their knowledge and skill in leading remote teams. The master’s in business management online will cover distinct topics, including but not limited to:
Comments / 0