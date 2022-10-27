The Associate of Applied Science degree in Healthcare Management provides foundational skills in the areas of healthcare management, accounting, healthcare law, and the student-chosen healthcare specialty. The program is designed for students who seek to acquire a complete framework in entry-level healthcare concepts. Learners will acquire the skills and knowledge applicable to their chosen healthcare professions. Upon completion of this program, graduates are eligible to sit for the national Certified Professional Coder exam and other national licensure exams.

