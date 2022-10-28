Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arizona's Family speaks with Rep. Greg Staton regarding President Biden
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but his name was still on the ballot. The reason why is that he still has not officially withdrawn from the race with the county recorder’s office, so any votes for him still count.
Fronteras Desk
More Arizona Republican leaders are throwing their support behind Prop. 308
A growing number of Republican leaders are throwing their support behind a ballot proposition that would open in-state tuition to undocumented students in Arizona. Proposition 308 would give all Arizona high school graduates access to in-state tuition and state financial aid, regardless of immigration status. → With Prop. 308, AZ...
allaboutarizonanews.com
How Arizona Voters Can Track Your Early Ballot in Maricopa County
You received your ballot in the mail, voted and returned it? Now what?. Did you know that if you are worried about the receipt of your completed ballot, you can track your ballot? Was it received? Did it get lost? Was it counted? All valid questions to concerned voters. Maricopa County is offering peace of mind with a resource to ease worries of voter.
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress
Arizona Cypress has the same cultural needs as most other cypress species. A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3,500- to 6,000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress, is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season, the tree grows at a moderate two-foot pace every season, growing 25’ H x 12’ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40’ tall with age.
Colorado voter guide: 2022 election candidates and ballot measures
Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes. Voting in ColoradoCounty clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week. In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar for more...
kjzz.org
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona
The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Common Causes Of House Fires In Arizona
There are many factors that can contribute to house fires in Arizona, including faulty or old electrical wiring, improper use of space heaters and cooking accidents. High temperatures and dry conditions in the desert also pose a particular risk, as these conditions increase the likelihood of things like smoldering fires and flammable materials catching alight. Additionally, there are some general risk factors that increase the likelihood of fire starting, such as having unattended candles in the house or leaving electrical devices plugged in when no one is home. Overall, it is crucial for residents of Arizona to take fire safety seriously and have a plan in place for dealing with potentially dangerous situations. Whether it's ensuring that batteries are working properly on smoke detectors or keeping escape routes clear of clutter, every measure can help prevent a devastating fire from destroying homes and lives.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake tries to turn kingmaker by backing Blake Masters, other GOP hopefuls in Arizona
MESA, ARIZONA — Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake utilized her name recognition to boost other Republicans on the ticket at a Halloween-themed campaign event on Friday night. Lake, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, spoke for under four minutes before handing off the microphone to Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters. The...
Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react
An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots
After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
