Blue Zones summit to focus on faith leaders

Caring for the physical and spiritual well-being of a flock can be demanding, especially in these trying times. More than two years into the pandemic, an alarming percentage of religious leaders are experiencing significant burnout, driving them to seriously consider leaving ministry, according to the Barna Group, a research organization that has conducted thousands of interviews with faith leaders nationwide.

To help area faith leaders, pastors and clergy renew their personal health and happiness, Blue Zones Project is hosting a Faith Summit from 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. at the Amon Carter Center at Lena Pope, 3200 Sanguinet St. The free event will provide encouragement, fellowship and tips for healthy living.

Blue Zones Project, a well-being improvement initiative led in Fort Worth by North Texas Healthy Communities (the outreach arm of Texas Health Resources), is focused on making healthy choices easier by working with businesses, schools, and other groups — including faith-based organizations — throughout the community.

“Faith and participation in a spiritual community play a key role in overall well-being in Blue Zones areas of the world where people live the longest with less chronic disease,” said Ricky Cotto, director of community engagement for Blue Zones Project and also a faith leader at City Post Church in Fort Worth. “But to guide and support the needs of their congregants, area clergy and religious leaders need to guard their own health and well-being. This summit is designed to help and encourage faith-based leaders to feel less alone in their callings.”

Preregistration is requested.

