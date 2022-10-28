Read full article on original website
1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border
HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
Two From Alexandria Hurt in Crash Involving a Tractor
LOWRY (WJON News) -- Two people from Alexandria were hurt in a crash in Pope County early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. on Highway 114 at 150th Street near Lowry. The Minnesota State Patrol says a tractor going north and an SUV going south collided on Highway...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Charges: Woman was drinking from bottle of Tito's before wrong-way crash that killed musician
An Alexandria woman has been charged with being drunk while driving the wrong way on I-94 in western Wisconsin, causing a 4-vehicle crash that left a Twin Cities musician dead. Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, who is accused of drinking vodka behind the wheel as she returned from a wedding in...
Watch: Former Granite Falls coal plant demolished in controlled implosion
A former coal plant in Granite Falls that was in operation for more than 60 years was demolished in a controlled implosion. Xcel Energy's Minnesota Valley Generating Plant, located at 4064 Hwy 212 E., was blown up Thursday. It was retired in 2009 as the company switched its focus towards cleaner energy production.
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
Great crowd on hand for 2nd Annual Halloween Party on Monday
2nd Annual Halloween Parade another big success this year. (Alexandria, MN)--The 2nd Annual Halloween Parade with Vikingland Community Support Program …
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
Willmar PD asking for help finding missing juveniles
(Willmar MN-) Willmar PD is requesting assistance locating two missing juvenile males who left a supervised facility in Willmar. Neither are from the area. Logan Palm: age 16, 5’2” tall, 119 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes and glasses. Last seen wearing a black windbreaker and black sweat pants.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
Obituary- Howard Leo Lindemann, 86
Howard Leo Lindemann, 86 of Alexandria, died on Sunday, October 30th. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
Sartell Upsets Sauk Rapids-Rice To Advance To Section Title Game
The Sartell Sabres are headed to the Section 8AAAAA Championship after upsetting top seed Sauk Rapids-Rice 15-14 Saturday afternoon in Sauk Rapids. After a scoreless first quarter, the Storm got on the board first with a two yard touchdown run from quarterback Keegan Patterson with 9:16 left in the second quarter. Patterson's plunge capped an 11 play drive that started on the Sabres' 44 yard line.
