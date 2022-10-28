ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, MN

KARE 11

1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border

HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two are injured in a crash over the weekend near Lowry

(Lowry, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured following a crash in Pope County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place around 5:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 114 at 150th Street near Lowry. A tractor reportedly traveling north and an SUV traveling south collided on Highway 114.
POPE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash

(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Granite Falls power plant imploded

(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
GRANITE FALLS, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Cosmos youth dies in crash

A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
COSMOS, MN
klfdradio.com

LHS Student Killed in Car Accident

Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar PD asking for help finding missing juveniles

(Willmar MN-) Willmar PD is requesting assistance locating two missing juvenile males who left a supervised facility in Willmar. Neither are from the area. Logan Palm: age 16, 5’2” tall, 119 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes and glasses. Last seen wearing a black windbreaker and black sweat pants.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Howard Leo Lindemann, 86

Howard Leo Lindemann, 86 of Alexandria, died on Sunday, October 30th. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Upsets Sauk Rapids-Rice To Advance To Section Title Game

The Sartell Sabres are headed to the Section 8AAAAA Championship after upsetting top seed Sauk Rapids-Rice 15-14 Saturday afternoon in Sauk Rapids. After a scoreless first quarter, the Storm got on the board first with a two yard touchdown run from quarterback Keegan Patterson with 9:16 left in the second quarter. Patterson's plunge capped an 11 play drive that started on the Sabres' 44 yard line.
SARTELL, MN

