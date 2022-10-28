Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
willmarradio.com
Alexandria woman faces charges after fatal drunk driving crash
(Hudson, WI) -- A Minnesota man is dead and a Minnesota woman is jailed after a wrong-way crash early Sunday on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria was driving east in the westbound lanes when her car struck an S-U-V driven by 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale. Filbrandt died at the scene near Hudson. Troopers say field sobriety tests showed Pospisil was intoxicated. She was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and booked in the St. Croix County jail.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two are injured in a crash over the weekend near Lowry
(Lowry, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured following a crash in Pope County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place around 5:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 114 at 150th Street near Lowry. A tractor reportedly traveling north and an SUV traveling south collided on Highway 114.
Charges: Woman was drinking from bottle of Tito's before wrong-way crash that killed musician
An Alexandria woman has been charged with being drunk while driving the wrong way on I-94 in western Wisconsin, causing a 4-vehicle crash that left a Twin Cities musician dead. Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, who is accused of drinking vodka behind the wheel as she returned from a wedding in...
annandaleadvocate.com
Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman dies in ATV crash near Belgrade
(Belgrade, MN)--A woman is dead following an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, the crash took place on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township southeast of Belgrade. Officials say a neighbor found Cynthia Fester, 65, of rural Belgrade, with significant, life-threatening...
voiceofalexandria.com
Great crowd on hand for 2nd Annual Halloween Party on Monday
2nd Annual Halloween Parade another big success this year. (Alexandria, MN)--The 2nd Annual Halloween Parade with Vikingland Community Support Program …
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
Watch: Former Granite Falls coal plant demolished in controlled implosion
A former coal plant in Granite Falls that was in operation for more than 60 years was demolished in a controlled implosion. Xcel Energy's Minnesota Valley Generating Plant, located at 4064 Hwy 212 E., was blown up Thursday. It was retired in 2009 as the company switched its focus towards cleaner energy production.
klfdradio.com
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
willmarradio.com
Willmar PD asking for help finding missing juveniles
(Willmar MN-) Willmar PD is requesting assistance locating two missing juvenile males who left a supervised facility in Willmar. Neither are from the area. Logan Palm: age 16, 5’2” tall, 119 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes and glasses. Last seen wearing a black windbreaker and black sweat pants.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Jamie Olson, 57
Jamie Olson, 57 of Glenwood, died on April 2nd. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 4th at Carlos Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services.
Comments / 1