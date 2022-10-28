City wants to recognize outstanding neighborhoods
The City is accepting nominations for the 2022 Mayor’s Fort Worth Neighborhood Awards. It’s a chance for registered neighborhood associations throughout the city to be recognized for their 2022 beautification projects, crime prevention programs, social events and more.
Registered neighborhood associations and HOAs are encouraged to nominate themselves for projects substantially completed in Fort Worth between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 1, 2022. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
- Fort Worth Pride is awarded to a neighborhood association with a successful physical beautification or revitalization effort. The award recognizes neighborhoods that improve their physical space — including, but not limited to, parks, housing, lighting, traffic control or other improvement projects.
- Spirit of Fort Worth celebrates a neighborhood association that makes residents feel connected by focusing on social or cultural aspects. The award is given to the association that exhibits the best spirit of neighborliness through activities that promote working, playing or celebrating together.
- Mayor’s Civic Engagement and Community Collaboration Award honors a significant partnership and creative civic engagement initiative by a neighborhood organization or alliance to define a challenge, speak out, organize fellow neighbors and work with their city, elected officials and/or schools, businesses and other organizations to find solutions that bring about positive change in their neighborhood or the city as a whole.
- Mayor’s Health and Wellness Award honors a significant effort on the part of a neighborhood organization to come together in the name of improving their health and wellness. This could be anything from forming a weekly exercise group to hosting community exercise events to improving access to recreational amenities.
