City wants to recognize outstanding neighborhoods

The City is accepting nominations for the 2022 Mayor’s Fort Worth Neighborhood Awards. It’s a chance for registered neighborhood associations throughout the city to be recognized for their 2022 beautification projects, crime prevention programs, social events and more.

Registered neighborhood associations and HOAs are encouraged to nominate themselves for projects substantially completed in Fort Worth between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 1, 2022. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.