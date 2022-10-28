ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NFL

Move The Sticks: Big Week 8 games & new QBs get their shot

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 8 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Cardinals at Vikings and Dolphins at Lions. Following that, the pair touch on the two games that involved the Eagles and Cowboys. Then, the trio react to the Patriots at Jets game. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the new quarterbacks that got their shot in Week 8.
NFL

Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

The Baltimore Ravens added a playmaker to the defense ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and LB A.J. Klein, per a source informed of the deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all time

Six Super Bowls titles, 25 other playoff victories and a 294th regular-season win have added up to No. 2 all time for Bill Belichick. Belichick made history on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach by virtue of the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the New York Jets to move into sole possession of second place all time, surpassing Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas in the process.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy