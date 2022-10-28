Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Report: Bears Trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
The Pittsburgh receiver will join Justin Fields and the offense in Chicago.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Oct 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs against Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Move The Sticks: Big Week 8 games & new QBs get their shot
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 8 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Cardinals at Vikings and Dolphins at Lions. Following that, the pair touch on the two games that involved the Eagles and Cowboys. Then, the trio react to the Patriots at Jets game. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the new quarterbacks that got their shot in Week 8.
NFL
Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks
The Baltimore Ravens added a playmaker to the defense ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and LB A.J. Klein, per a source informed of the deal.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'
The Arizona Cardinals have not started on the right foot compared to 2021's hot start. Arizona currently sits at 3-4 heading into Sunday's Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, the Cardinals were 7-0 in their first seven games, capping off the season with an 11-6 record and...
NFL
Titans QB Malik Willis will start Sunday vs. Texans as Ryan Tannehill misses game with ankle injury, illness
Since taking the reins as the Tennessee Titans' QB1, Ryan Tannehill hasn't missed a start. That will change in Week 8. Tannehill has been ruled out and won't travel with the team, putting rookie Malik Willis in line to start on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday afternoon.
NFL
The First Read, Week 9: Pete Carroll, Seahawks silencing critics; Dolphins set for run?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One RB who's earned more touches. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 8?. -- Where should OBJ land?. But first, a closer...
NFL
Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all time
Six Super Bowls titles, 25 other playoff victories and a 294th regular-season win have added up to No. 2 all time for Bill Belichick. Belichick made history on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach by virtue of the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the New York Jets to move into sole possession of second place all time, surpassing Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas in the process.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet
The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
NFL
Raiders' Derek Carr laments 'embarrassing' shutout loss to Saints: 'We are so much better than that'
The Las Vegas Raiders put up a sad showing in a 24-0 road loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, getting manhandled in every facet of the game by Dennis Allen's team. "It was embarrassing," quarterback Derek Carr said to summarize the performance. "We are so much better than that.
