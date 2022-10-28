ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

BOAC Grants Available

JEFFERSON CITY – The Building our American Communities Grant Program provides $12,000 annually to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters for projects aimed at developing and advancing Missouri’s rural communities. Twelve $500 4-H BOAC grants and 12 $500 FFA BOAC grants are awarded annually, two per each of...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Organic Cost Share Program Open

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program through United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). To be eligible for reimbursement in the current fiscal year, applicants must have successfully received their organic certification between Oct. 1, 2021 and...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Governor Parson announces $1 Million ‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ Fund to assist law enforcement academy recruits￼

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson Friday announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Drought reports requested

JEFFERSON CITY – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought conditions...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

October 29 River Region Sports Wrap

PERRYVLLE – Fifth seed Perryville fell to fourth seed Farmington 49-0 last night. STE. GENEVIEVE – Third seed Ste. Genevieve topped sixth seed Dexter 56-17 last night. The Dragons will play at Park Hills Central Friday night as the Class 3 District 1 Tournament continues. CHESTER – Chester...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

MoDOT extends over width hauling permit to aid hay movement￼

JEFFERSON CITY – Continued drought conditions through much of the state have prompted the Missouri Department of Transportation to extend the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through Dec. 1, 2022. Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in when submitting their application to have the agent waive the fee.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
suntimesnews.com

Saturday I-55 crash injures three St. Charles residents

JEFFERSON CITY — Three persons from St. Charles were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Patrica Panzica was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Two other occupants of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan suffered moderate injuries: the driver, 39-year-old Blair M. Panzica, and a three-year-old girl. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis ambulance.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy