Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
BOAC Grants Available
JEFFERSON CITY – The Building our American Communities Grant Program provides $12,000 annually to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters for projects aimed at developing and advancing Missouri’s rural communities. Twelve $500 4-H BOAC grants and 12 $500 FFA BOAC grants are awarded annually, two per each of...
suntimesnews.com
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
This $300 Million Dollar Theme Park is Coming to Missouri in 2024
This just might be the nicest theme park in the Midwest once it goes live in 2024. A $300 million dollar family amusement park is planned for Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and it looks like it will be epic. It will be called The Oasis at Lakeport according to...
suntimesnews.com
Valle boys qualify for state after a good day at Class 1 District 1 race
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle boys came in third and qualified for state as a team after having a good day at the Class 1 District 1 race Saturday. Austin Ringwald – All-District – 20th – 18:03.97. Josef Flieg – All-District – 23rd – 18:18.13...
kcur.org
Lifted Spirits was named the best gin distillery in Missouri. Now they're expanding out of state
After noticing more than a decade ago how distillation and cocktails enhanced his own friendship groups, Michael Stuckey set out to create that same sense of community for others. “I fell in love with the idea of spirits first; this idea that spirits were inherently about bringing people together,” said...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
Columbia Missourian
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
suntimesnews.com
Organic Cost Share Program Open
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program through United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). To be eligible for reimbursement in the current fiscal year, applicants must have successfully received their organic certification between Oct. 1, 2021 and...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson announces $1 Million ‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ Fund to assist law enforcement academy recruits￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson Friday announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.
suntimesnews.com
Drought reports requested
JEFFERSON CITY – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought conditions...
suntimesnews.com
October 29 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Fifth seed Perryville fell to fourth seed Farmington 49-0 last night. STE. GENEVIEVE – Third seed Ste. Genevieve topped sixth seed Dexter 56-17 last night. The Dragons will play at Park Hills Central Friday night as the Class 3 District 1 Tournament continues. CHESTER – Chester...
suntimesnews.com
MoDOT extends over width hauling permit to aid hay movement￼
JEFFERSON CITY – Continued drought conditions through much of the state have prompted the Missouri Department of Transportation to extend the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through Dec. 1, 2022. Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in when submitting their application to have the agent waive the fee.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Drought disrupts "irreplaceable" Mississippi River shipping corridor
St. Louis, Missouri — The Mighty Mississippi might need a new nickname. North of Memphis, the river looks more like a desert than a river, as barge traffic up and down the crucial corridor is slowed or stranded amid a historic drought. Paul Rohde, who represents the river's shipping...
suntimesnews.com
Saturday I-55 crash injures three St. Charles residents
JEFFERSON CITY — Three persons from St. Charles were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Patrica Panzica was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Two other occupants of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan suffered moderate injuries: the driver, 39-year-old Blair M. Panzica, and a three-year-old girl. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis ambulance.
Comments / 0