suntimesnews.com
Bloomsdale Elementary holds annual Career Day
BLOOMSDALE — Recently, fifth grade students at Bloomsdale Elementary School visited local businesses as part of their annual Career Day. Students met with professionals from industrial and engineering technology, health services, business management and marketing, veterinarian, human services, and banking. They learned about making goat cheese, asked questions about...
suntimesnews.com
Sample Ballots for the November 8 General Election in the River Region Counties
STE. GENEVIEVE – The sample ballots for the three counties in the River Region are now available here.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely forces hotel to close most areas
The city of Pevely recently ordered the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z, to close its second and third floors and the pool and workout area on the first floor due to alleged structural problems and other issues, Pevely officials said. That leaves 10 rooms on the first floor that...
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Chamber of Commerce has four new board members
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Chamber of Commerce has elected four new members of the Chamber’s board of directors. The Chamber announced Friday the election results. The new board members are Annie Bauwens of Citizens Electric Corp., Melissa Hoehn of First State Community Bank, Shannon Miesner of The Bank of Missouri and Conner Stark of SMC Electric.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
suntimesnews.com
Perryville’s Legion Lake to be stocked with rainbow trout
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
Washington Missourian
Schnucks welcomes shoppers to its new Union store
There wasn’t a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union. Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town.
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday in regular session. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 215 N.West Street, Perryville. The meeting is open to the public.
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
suntimesnews.com
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
West Newsmagazine
Designer increases scope for Route 66 roadside park
Now that streetscape project along Manchester is complete, the city of Wildwood can focus on the Route 66 roadside park. Manchester Road was part of the original Route 66, before it was realigned. The highway corridor, created in 1926, served as a major connection to the west. It ultimately stretched 2,448 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
suntimesnews.com
Chester School Board to meet in special session Tuesday
CHESTER – A special meeting of the Chester School District Board of Education will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the High School Family & Consumer Science Classroom (217B) located at 1901 Swanwick Street, Chester, IL. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2....
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
Happy Birthday, Gateway Arch! 57 years since finishing touches
Happy Birthday to the Gateway Arch! Friday marks 57 years since crews put the finishing touches to the St. Louis staple.
St. Louis school targeted for eviction has struggled to pay its staff, had tax-exempt status revoked by IRS
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield private school being targeted for eviction by its landlord has also struggled to pay staff members, email messages obtained by the Business Journal show. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 also revoked the nonprofit's tax-exempt status, according to government records. One teacher at Barat...
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
KMOV
Gun store near Fenton broken into overnight, authorities say
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects broke into a gun store near Fenton early Sunday morning and took gun accessories, police say. The break-in happened just before 5:00 a.m. at Modern Weapons Systems, which is on Biltmore Drive, just outside the Fenton city limits in Jefferson County, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 that two male suspects broke the glass on a door or window to get in before they stole gun accessories. The owners of Modern Weapons Systems store their guns in a secured area after business hours, so the suspects did not steal any guns.
suntimesnews.com
Saturday I-55 crash injures three St. Charles residents
JEFFERSON CITY — Three persons from St. Charles were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Patrica Panzica was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Two other occupants of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan suffered moderate injuries: the driver, 39-year-old Blair M. Panzica, and a three-year-old girl. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis ambulance.
