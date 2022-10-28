FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects broke into a gun store near Fenton early Sunday morning and took gun accessories, police say. The break-in happened just before 5:00 a.m. at Modern Weapons Systems, which is on Biltmore Drive, just outside the Fenton city limits in Jefferson County, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 that two male suspects broke the glass on a door or window to get in before they stole gun accessories. The owners of Modern Weapons Systems store their guns in a secured area after business hours, so the suspects did not steal any guns.

