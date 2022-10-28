ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsdale, MO

suntimesnews.com

Bloomsdale Elementary holds annual Career Day

BLOOMSDALE — Recently, fifth grade students at Bloomsdale Elementary School visited local businesses as part of their annual Career Day. Students met with professionals from industrial and engineering technology, health services, business management and marketing, veterinarian, human services, and banking. They learned about making goat cheese, asked questions about...
BLOOMSDALE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely forces hotel to close most areas

The city of Pevely recently ordered the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z, to close its second and third floors and the pool and workout area on the first floor due to alleged structural problems and other issues, Pevely officials said. That leaves 10 rooms on the first floor that...
PEVELY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Perryville Chamber of Commerce has four new board members

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Chamber of Commerce has elected four new members of the Chamber’s board of directors. The Chamber announced Friday the election results. The new board members are Annie Bauwens of Citizens Electric Corp., Melissa Hoehn of First State Community Bank, Shannon Miesner of The Bank of Missouri and Conner Stark of SMC Electric.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Perryville’s Legion Lake to be stocked with rainbow trout

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Perryville Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday

PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday in regular session. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 215 N.West Street, Perryville. The meeting is open to the public.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes

St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
MISSOURI STATE
West Newsmagazine

Designer increases scope for Route 66 roadside park

Now that streetscape project along Manchester is complete, the city of Wildwood can focus on the Route 66 roadside park. Manchester Road was part of the original Route 66, before it was realigned. The highway corridor, created in 1926, served as a major connection to the west. It ultimately stretched 2,448 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles.
WILDWOOD, MO
suntimesnews.com

Chester School Board to meet in special session Tuesday

CHESTER – A special meeting of the Chester School District Board of Education will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the High School Family & Consumer Science Classroom (217B) located at 1901 Swanwick Street, Chester, IL. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2....
CHESTER, IL
feastmagazine.com

Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family

In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Gun store near Fenton broken into overnight, authorities say

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects broke into a gun store near Fenton early Sunday morning and took gun accessories, police say. The break-in happened just before 5:00 a.m. at Modern Weapons Systems, which is on Biltmore Drive, just outside the Fenton city limits in Jefferson County, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 that two male suspects broke the glass on a door or window to get in before they stole gun accessories. The owners of Modern Weapons Systems store their guns in a secured area after business hours, so the suspects did not steal any guns.
FENTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Saturday I-55 crash injures three St. Charles residents

JEFFERSON CITY — Three persons from St. Charles were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Patrica Panzica was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Two other occupants of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan suffered moderate injuries: the driver, 39-year-old Blair M. Panzica, and a three-year-old girl. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis ambulance.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

