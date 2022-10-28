Read full article on original website
BOAC Grants Available
JEFFERSON CITY – The Building our American Communities Grant Program provides $12,000 annually to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters for projects aimed at developing and advancing Missouri’s rural communities. Twelve $500 4-H BOAC grants and 12 $500 FFA BOAC grants are awarded annually, two per each of...
MoDOT extends over width hauling permit to aid hay movement￼
JEFFERSON CITY – Continued drought conditions through much of the state have prompted the Missouri Department of Transportation to extend the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through Dec. 1, 2022. Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in when submitting their application to have the agent waive the fee.
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
Valle boys qualify for state after a good day at Class 1 District 1 race
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle boys came in third and qualified for state as a team after having a good day at the Class 1 District 1 race Saturday. Austin Ringwald – All-District – 20th – 18:03.97. Josef Flieg – All-District – 23rd – 18:18.13...
Drought reports requested
JEFFERSON CITY – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought conditions...
Organic Cost Share Program Open
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Agriculture has funds available for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program through United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). To be eligible for reimbursement in the current fiscal year, applicants must have successfully received their organic certification between Oct. 1, 2021 and...
Governor Parson announces $1 Million ‘Missouri Blue Scholarship’ Fund to assist law enforcement academy recruits￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson Friday announced the launch of the $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.
Saturday I-55 crash injures three St. Charles residents
JEFFERSON CITY — Three persons from St. Charles were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Patrica Panzica was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Two other occupants of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan suffered moderate injuries: the driver, 39-year-old Blair M. Panzica, and a three-year-old girl. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis ambulance.
October 29 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Fifth seed Perryville fell to fourth seed Farmington 49-0 last night. STE. GENEVIEVE – Third seed Ste. Genevieve topped sixth seed Dexter 56-17 last night. The Dragons will play at Park Hills Central Friday night as the Class 3 District 1 Tournament continues. CHESTER – Chester...
IDPH reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported an increase this week in the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is urging Illinoisans to get fully protected with the new bivalent booster shots and the flu vaccine before the holidays arrive. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are designed to offer added protection from the now-dominant strains of the Omicron variant.
