Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Related
Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show
The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween
A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley
The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
The Friday Flyer
Canyon Lake couple celebrates 75th anniversary
Canyon Lakers Robert Cooper, 96, and Luciene Cadieux, 94, otherwise known as Bob and Lu Cooper, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends over the weekend. The couple were married on Oct. 25, 1947 in Los Angeles. Bob served in the Navy and was a World War II...
Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing
With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Palm Springs High School on October 29, 2022, 18:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs
UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
L.A. Weekly
Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms
Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
z1077fm.com
‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday
A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
localemagazine.com
This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m. They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening. There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0