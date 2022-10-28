Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium
Upper Dublin’s 38-8 win over Quakertown Friday night not only clinched an outright Suburban One League Continental Conference championship, but it made sure the District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed and would host four games, including the district...
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley football repeats as PAC champion in 21-14 win over Pope John Paul II
ROYERSFORD >> Scott Reed was 24 when he began his coaching career at Perkiomen Valley. From 2004-2015, he helped build up the program to what it is today, a Pioneer Athletic Conference juggernaut. But on Saturday in the PAC championship game, Pope John Paul II’s first-year head coach was tasked with slaying the beast he helped create.
papreplive.com
Shumaker, Conover lead game-winning drive for Methacton over Upper Merion in PAC crossover
KING OF PRUSSIA >> When the lights are brightest and the stakes are highest, winning teams find ways to win close games. And after a back-and-forth contest through three quarters with Upper Merion, Methacton put together an impressive game-winning drive to top the Vikings 42-35 and secure the Warriors a spot in the upcoming District 1 Class 5A playoffs.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford takes PAC crossover, 56-0 over Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE >> The bitter sting of last year’s Pioneer Athletic Conference crossover loss to Pottsgrove wasn’t on Spring-Ford’s mind, but rather, the idea of treating the regular season finale with respect instead. “That was the message all week,” Rams coach Chad Brubaker said. “We can’t just assume...
papreplive.com
Conestoga overwhelms Spring-Ford to return to District 1 semifinals
Tredyffrin >> Staring into the morning sun at Conestoga’s Teamer Field on a perfectly crisp late October day isn’t nearly as idyllic as it sounds. For opposing teams, it means it’s playoff time, and the Pioneers aren’t playing host so they can hand out treats. The...
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh battles past Downingtown West in District 1-4A quarterfinals clinches spot in states
WHITEMARSH >> When speaking of her team’s motivation and drive, Plymouth-Whitemarsh’s Neve Straff pointed up towards the rafters. There, in PW’s spacious gym, resides the Colonials’ impressive but lonesome banner signifying the team’s only district title in girls volleyball, from 1984. “It’s really exciting to...
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Unionville girls volleyball team advances to District 1 4A semifinals
The Unionville High School girls volleyball team remains undefeated after defeating Upper Merion, 3-1, in the PIAA District 1 4A tournament quarterfinals Saturday, posting scores of 25-20, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-20. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (45 assists), Maddy Lowe (15 kills), Jillian Murphy (11 kills, 5 blocks) and Ava Brenner (11 kills). Unionville advances to the district semifinals, where it will play No. 5 seed Lower Merion Nov. 1. By advancing to the district semifinal, Unionville has clinched a berth in the PIAA 4A girls volleyball tournament (the top five teams from District 1 4A qualify).
papreplive.com
Broskey, CB West defense wall up to advance past Pennridge in District 1-4A quarterfinals
EAST ROCKHILL >> Teammates call her “Brick Wall Broskey” with deep reverence and adulation. Central Bucks West senior Jules Broskey has been gutting it out all season, playing through an injury that would have sidelined most and making bail-out saves with her shoulder heavily wrapped. She knows she’ll probably need surgery at some point after the season, but even when things looked bleak for the Bucks making the postseason, Broskey kept strapping up and taking the punishment a goalkeeper subjects themselves too because her team needed her to.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title
UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic finishes strong with victory over Cardinal O’Hara
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic sent its seniors out in style, with youngsters like Yeboa Cobbold providing a dynamic glimpse of LC’s future. “He’s a big, multi-purpose player for us,” Crusaders coach Dom D’Addona said of the freshman, who filled many roles Saturday night. “We can snap him the ball, throw him the ball, he can return, plays defense. It’s gonna be a pleasure coaching him the next three years, that’s for sure.”
papreplive.com
Norristown closes year with win, tops Pottstown 20-0
POTTSTOWN >> Finishing the season with a victory is a feat that can’t be downplayed. Even if it’s not accompanied by a championship trophy. The opportunity to go into the offseason with a win under one’s belt, particularly for a team whose successes have been skimpy in number, carries a lot of weight.
papreplive.com
CB East keeps pedal down, surges past Abington in District 1-4A quarterfinals
ABINGTON >> A blinged-out golden bulldog head around her neck, CB East senior Gwyn Krystkiewicz explained what’s taken over her team this past week. The No. 14 Patriots continued their stellar postseason run on Saturday, going down to No. 6 Abington and knocking off their second consecutive top-six seed and sewing up a spot in the state tournament. A good team during the regular season, the Patriots have been relentless in three playoff fixtures so far, hammering opponents from the first whistle and not leaving anything off once the motor starts up.
papreplive.com
Eckert scores twice, Archbishop defends PCL title with OT win over Lansdale Catholic
PHILADELPHIA >> Maybe another freshman finds the moment in overtime too overwhelming. But with the ball on her feet and in striking distance of the goal, Paige Eckert gave herself a chance to accomplish what she always envisioned doing at Archbishop Wood — winning a Philadelphia Catholic League girls soccer championship.
papreplive.com
Main Line Athlete of the Week: Lower Merion golfer Sydney Yermish
Lower Merion High School senior Sydney Yermish, the Main Line Athlete of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6), closed out her sterling high school golf career in style, shooting a 5-under par 67 on Penn State’s White course Oct. 18 to capture her second consecutive PIAA 3A state golf championship.
papreplive.com
Zeltt, Haynes lead North Penn’s passing attack in win over Abington
ABINGTON >> For a moment, Yazeed Haynes thought Ryan Zeltt’s throw was out of his reach. But the North Penn senior wide receiver opted to stick out his right arm and Haynes found a way to haul in the pass before strolling into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown catch.
papreplive.com
Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East
WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
papreplive.com
Sun Valley rallies to edge Oxford in closing seconds
ASTON >> For the Sun Valley football squad Friday evening, the Vanguards’ 15-14 win was an electrifying last-gasp rally. For Oxford, the defeat meant they were stung for the second week in a row by a winning play in the final seconds. It was Senior Night at Sun Valley,...
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
sanatogapost.com
OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’
ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA
Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
