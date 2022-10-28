ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

papreplive.com

District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium

Upper Dublin’s 38-8 win over Quakertown Friday night not only clinched an outright Suburban One League Continental Conference championship, but it made sure the District 1-5A playoffs run through Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed and would host four games, including the district...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Shumaker, Conover lead game-winning drive for Methacton over Upper Merion in PAC crossover

KING OF PRUSSIA >> When the lights are brightest and the stakes are highest, winning teams find ways to win close games. And after a back-and-forth contest through three quarters with Upper Merion, Methacton put together an impressive game-winning drive to top the Vikings 42-35 and secure the Warriors a spot in the upcoming District 1 Class 5A playoffs.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford takes PAC crossover, 56-0 over Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE >> The bitter sting of last year’s Pioneer Athletic Conference crossover loss to Pottsgrove wasn’t on Spring-Ford’s mind, but rather, the idea of treating the regular season finale with respect instead. “That was the message all week,” Rams coach Chad Brubaker said. “We can’t just assume...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

DLN local roundup: Unionville girls volleyball team advances to District 1 4A semifinals

The Unionville High School girls volleyball team remains undefeated after defeating Upper Merion, 3-1, in the PIAA District 1 4A tournament quarterfinals Saturday, posting scores of 25-20, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-20. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (45 assists), Maddy Lowe (15 kills), Jillian Murphy (11 kills, 5 blocks) and Ava Brenner (11 kills). Unionville advances to the district semifinals, where it will play No. 5 seed Lower Merion Nov. 1. By advancing to the district semifinal, Unionville has clinched a berth in the PIAA 4A girls volleyball tournament (the top five teams from District 1 4A qualify).
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Broskey, CB West defense wall up to advance past Pennridge in District 1-4A quarterfinals

EAST ROCKHILL >> Teammates call her “Brick Wall Broskey” with deep reverence and adulation. Central Bucks West senior Jules Broskey has been gutting it out all season, playing through an injury that would have sidelined most and making bail-out saves with her shoulder heavily wrapped. She knows she’ll probably need surgery at some point after the season, but even when things looked bleak for the Bucks making the postseason, Broskey kept strapping up and taking the punishment a goalkeeper subjects themselves too because her team needed her to.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh leaves no doubt in besting Upper Moreland for SOL American title

UPPER MORELAND >> Plymouth Whitemarsh knew it and now everyone else does too. With a dominant effort from the Colonials to claim their second straight division title, it left no doubt that the SOL American runs through Plymouth Whitemarsh until someone proves otherwise. Although they took some time to celebrate, coach Dan Chang was quick to remind his team this was only the first check on what they’re hoping is a long playoff run.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Lansdale Catholic finishes strong with victory over Cardinal O’Hara

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic sent its seniors out in style, with youngsters like Yeboa Cobbold providing a dynamic glimpse of LC’s future. “He’s a big, multi-purpose player for us,” Crusaders coach Dom D’Addona said of the freshman, who filled many roles Saturday night. “We can snap him the ball, throw him the ball, he can return, plays defense. It’s gonna be a pleasure coaching him the next three years, that’s for sure.”
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

Norristown closes year with win, tops Pottstown 20-0

POTTSTOWN >> Finishing the season with a victory is a feat that can’t be downplayed. Even if it’s not accompanied by a championship trophy. The opportunity to go into the offseason with a win under one’s belt, particularly for a team whose successes have been skimpy in number, carries a lot of weight.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

CB East keeps pedal down, surges past Abington in District 1-4A quarterfinals

ABINGTON >> A blinged-out golden bulldog head around her neck, CB East senior Gwyn Krystkiewicz explained what’s taken over her team this past week. The No. 14 Patriots continued their stellar postseason run on Saturday, going down to No. 6 Abington and knocking off their second consecutive top-six seed and sewing up a spot in the state tournament. A good team during the regular season, the Patriots have been relentless in three playoff fixtures so far, hammering opponents from the first whistle and not leaving anything off once the motor starts up.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Nelson to Collins keys Henderson win over WC East

WEST GOSHEN>>Henderson quarterback Aaron Nelson only threw the ball four times against crosstown rival West Chester East Friday night. But his final throw of the night made all the difference in the world, as he connected with Evan Kearney for a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Warriors (2-7 overall, 2-5 Ches-Mont) a 14-7 victory over the host Vikings (1-9, 1-6).
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Sun Valley rallies to edge Oxford in closing seconds

ASTON >> For the Sun Valley football squad Friday evening, the Vanguards’ 15-14 win was an electrifying last-gasp rally. For Oxford, the defeat meant they were stung for the second week in a row by a winning play in the final seconds. It was Senior Night at Sun Valley,...
OXFORD, PA
timespub.com

CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown

The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’

ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA

Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
QUAKERTOWN, PA

