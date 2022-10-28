ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show

The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing

With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
The Friday Flyer

Canyon Lake couple celebrates 75th anniversary

Canyon Lakers Robert Cooper, 96, and Luciene Cadieux, 94, otherwise known as Bob and Lu Cooper, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends over the weekend. The couple were married on Oct. 25, 1947 in Los Angeles. Bob served in the Navy and was a World War II...
CANYON LAKE, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
High School Football PRO

Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PALM SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms

Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
THERMAL, CA
localemagazine.com

From Happy Hour to Prime Rib Wednesdays, Here Are 5 Reasons Palm Desert’s Stuft

Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill in La Quinta and Palm Desert is a popular foodie hotspot because it truly has something for everyone! Offering quality pizza and other fan-favorite cuisine in the desert for 18 years, Stuft Pizza has built a tried-and-true name for their family-owned pizzeria. In 1976, Jack and Pat Bertram opened the first Stuft Pizza and offered pizza only on a take-out basis. But Jack had his eye on bigger and better things. With the help of his kids, they expanded upon the traditional pizzeria concept, and today, you can get a lot more on the menu at Stuft Pizza. To celebrate their 18 year anniversary in La Quinta, head in on Nov. 7! Here’s why we love this tasty locale for just about every occasion.
PALM DESERT, CA
High School Volleyball PRO

Riverside, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

REDLANDS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Ghost tales spook RCC staff and students

A gust of wind on a windless morning distracts you from the man wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase walking toward you in the Quad. As you look back to the man, he’s gone. Walking toward your car on the first level of the nearly empty parking garage...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs

UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localemagazine.com

This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
TEMECULA, CA

