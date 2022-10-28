Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Related
Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show
The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween
A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
spectrumnews1.com
State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
foxla.com
Evacuations lifted for San Jacinto chemical spill
SAN JACINTO, Calif. - Evacuations in San Jacinto in Riverside County have been lifted after several families were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to a chemical spill in the area. Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver...
Intense footage illustrates hidden danger following extinguished wildfires
Even after a wildfire has long been extinguished, its impacts on the terrain continue to create hazards to nearby areas. A recent time-lapse shows just how dangerous it can be downhill of a burn scar. When moisture from Tropical Storm Kay helped fuel thunderstorms over Southern California, it triggered a...
z1077fm.com
‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday
A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Some residents of condemned San Bernardino apartment complex have nowhere else to go
A San Bernardino apartment building called a “dump site” has been boarded up and red-tagged, but former tenants say they still need help. “I left this weekend,” said former tenant Jessica Pasillas. “I’m renting out a room. It’s a small, little room, but I’m not out on the street or in my car, so…”
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
AGU Blogosphere
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs
UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
San Jacinto neighborhood forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident
Residents in a Riverside County neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning as hazmat crews responded for a chemical spill that caused extreme odor throughout the area. The spill was reported some time around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located […]
Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash
UPDATE: Riverside County Fire now says the crash was east of Pinyon on Palms to Pines Highway. A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area. The accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below Vista The post Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash appeared first on KESQ.
A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified
UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
Comments / 0