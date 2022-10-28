ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show

The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween

A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Evacuations lifted for San Jacinto chemical spill

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - Evacuations in San Jacinto in Riverside County have been lifted after several families were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to a chemical spill in the area. Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver...
SAN JACINTO, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday

A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
AGU Blogosphere

Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains

Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
YUCAIPA, CA
KTLA.com

Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready

In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs

UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

San Jacinto neighborhood forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident

Residents in a Riverside County neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning as hazmat crews responded for a chemical spill that caused extreme odor throughout the area. The spill was reported some time around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located […]
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash

UPDATE: Riverside County Fire now says the crash was east of Pinyon on Palms to Pines Highway. A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area. The accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below Vista The post Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified

UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA

