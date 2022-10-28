Read full article on original website
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Migos' Takeoff Tributes Flood in as Rapper Dead After Shooting
Celebrities, rappers and athletes are paying tribute to Takeoff after reports that he'd been shot and killed in Houston.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Director Reveals Original Story Written Before Chadwick Boseman Died
Actor Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, which resulted in a major screenplay rewrite from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' writer/director Ryan Coogler.
'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'
"Disenchanted," a sequel to "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Maya Rudolph, is coming to Disney+.
