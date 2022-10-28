A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO