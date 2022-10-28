Read full article on original website
San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween
A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing
With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
viewpointsonline.org
Ghost tales spook RCC staff and students
A gust of wind on a windless morning distracts you from the man wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase walking toward you in the Quad. As you look back to the man, he’s gone. Walking toward your car on the first level of the nearly empty parking garage...
This Upland woman's Dia De Los Muertos altar takes over her living room
An Upland woman's Day of the Dead altar has grown 10 times its size since she created her first one nearly 15 years ago.
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
viewpointsonline.org
OPINION: City targets unhoused community
Homelessness is in fact a crime but not one committed by human beings trying to survive, but a crime of violence committed by the state which the city is not even trying to remotely hide. The war on homelessness rages on in Riverside. On Oct 4. Riverside City Council had...
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
nbcpalmsprings.com
RS County Officials Impound 38 Dogs in Advance of Halloween
(CNS) – Riverside County animal control officers conducted a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore Tuesday, where they impounded 38 dogs in advance of Halloween. “There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween,” Field Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a statement. “Some of these dogs exhibit a feral nature and form packs.”
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Michaels: Permanently Closed
The Michaels in Aliso Viejo has just closed down after being a staple in the town for many years. The store fulfilled the needs of many artistic students, and its closure marks a sad moment in the history of Aliso Viejo. The question that is asked now is, “What will come next?”
Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs
UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
localemagazine.com
This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
z1077fm.com
‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday
A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County
It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
Fontana Herald News
WSS will move into former Rite Aid building at Foothill and Sierra in Fontana
Progressive Real Estate Partners announced recently that Foothill Plaza in Fontana is 100 percent leased after the recent signing of a lease with WSS to take over the former Rite Aid space. The 92,000 square-foot El Super anchored center is located at 16910 Foothill Boulevard at the hard corner signalized...
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
