Investors should look for the bear market to be over in the first quarter of 2023, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
Investors could see the bear market end as soon as early next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson. Despite the outlook for weaker spending around the holidays, stocks can continue to rise, he said. "We think the market will hold up and that will be another positive catalyst," Wilson...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week
Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
geekwire.com
Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
Why These Two Experts Are Bullish on AMZN
Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report stock performance in 2022 has been controversial. Wall Street analysts were confident that the company would see a turnaround in the second half of 2022 as inflationary pressures gradually eased. However, inflation didn't ease, and Amazon's stock hasn't risen. But as fearful investors...
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter
Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
NASDAQ
Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Thursday, Oct. 27, after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 15% year over year (and grew 19% in constant currency terms) to $127.1 billion, but that total missed analysts' estimates by $370 million. Its net income fell 9% to $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which still cleared the consensus forecast by seven cents.
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
Benzinga
Why Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla And ProShares UltraPro QQQ Are Drawing Investors' Eyes Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders braced for a 75 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly waiting for any cue that the central bank has finally decided to reduce its aggression. Here’s a look...
Benzinga
Apple, Amazon And Other Big Tech Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Big tech stocks, including, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL are all set to report quarterly earnings this week. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability over the summer after two consecutive quarters of losses, but its stock fell sharply in after-hours trading due to weaker-than-expected revenue and disappointing projections for the current quarter. The company on Thursday reported revenue for the three months that ended Sept....
AOL Corp
Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services
Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
Stocks Edge Lower; Apple, Amazon, Intel And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday, October 28:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Lower As Big Tech Crashes Earnings Party. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines, following another disappointing series of earnings updates from big tech companies that continue to raise questions about the resilience of the U.S. economy.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Apple surges to add $178 billion in market value as 4th-quarter earnings help drive a turnaround in the stock market
Apple soared 8% on Friday following the release of its better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. The iPhone maker added $178 billion in market value on Friday and helped drive a strong rebound in the stock market. "Apple saves the market from big tech meltdown," Louis Navellier said in a Friday note.
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
tipranks.com
Amazon Joins Tech Carnage: Stock Hammered after Q3 Report
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.28, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.22 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 14.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $127.1...
