Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Related
The Friday Flyer
Paddling witches meeting up on lake Halloween morning
Canyon Lakers dressed as witches are hopping on their paddle boards and kayaks and paddling out onto the lake on Halloween morning to promote breast cancer awareness. All Canyon Lake witches are invited to join them. The Annual Witches of Canyon Lake Halloween Witch Paddle will depart from Moonstone Beach...
The Friday Flyer
Canyon Lake couple celebrates 75th anniversary
Canyon Lakers Robert Cooper, 96, and Luciene Cadieux, 94, otherwise known as Bob and Lu Cooper, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends over the weekend. The couple were married on Oct. 25, 1947 in Los Angeles. Bob served in the Navy and was a World War II...
The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley
The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show
The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular
Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs transformed into Halloween Spook-tacular featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest, and more. The event ran from 6 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads. The SunLine Transit Agency also had a themed Haunted Bus available to explore. "Our employees really go all out The post VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular appeared first on KESQ.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Palm Springs High School on October 29, 2022, 18:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Big Bear Snow Play kicks off winter season with snow-tubing
With winter just around the corner, and ideal conditions for making snow, Big Bear Snow Play opened up its 2022-23 season on Saturday with two full-length “snow-tubing” runs. The recreation resort in Big Bear Lake shared videos of some tubers getting in an early run on the fresh powder of two large snow runs. Big […]
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
localemagazine.com
The 8 Best Restaurants for a Dinner Date in Huntington Beach
From Upscale Eateries to Rooftop Rendezvous, These Restaurants Set the Mood for Flirty Fun. Miles of uninterrupted beach and year-round summer sun make Huntington Beach ideal for oceanfront dining and memorable date nights. Stroll hand-in-hand along the sandy shores before cozying up in one of Surf City’s hip restaurants. From upscale Japanese to casual coastal fare, this seaside city has cuisine for every couple to enjoy. Ease date-night jitters and let us take care of the planning by visiting one of our eight favorite spots for a flirty evening in Huntington Beach.
Deputies: Golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home
Deputies: golden retriever dognapped from outside Encinitas home; surveillance video shows woman putting dog into her car
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
localemagazine.com
From Happy Hour to Prime Rib Wednesdays, Here Are 5 Reasons Palm Desert’s Stuft
Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill in La Quinta and Palm Desert is a popular foodie hotspot because it truly has something for everyone! Offering quality pizza and other fan-favorite cuisine in the desert for 18 years, Stuft Pizza has built a tried-and-true name for their family-owned pizzeria. In 1976, Jack and Pat Bertram opened the first Stuft Pizza and offered pizza only on a take-out basis. But Jack had his eye on bigger and better things. With the help of his kids, they expanded upon the traditional pizzeria concept, and today, you can get a lot more on the menu at Stuft Pizza. To celebrate their 18 year anniversary in La Quinta, head in on Nov. 7! Here’s why we love this tasty locale for just about every occasion.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Residence built in 2019 is a rare modern home on the tour
Joe Fass loves coming home. It wasn’t that he didn’t before he and his wife Dianne moved to the house on Lucas Lane near the Redlands Municipal Airport, but now, he said, “The feeling of space, of coming home, trumps where I’ve been.”. Joe and Dianne...
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
2urbangirls.com
Body found on Orange County freeway
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
Comments / 0