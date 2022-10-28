Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Clayton News Daily
Getting to Know: Retiring Clayton County Public Schools athletic director Kevin May
Kevin May, a University of Georgia graduate, is transitioning into retirement — he retires Dec. 1 — from his position as the Clayton County Public Schools athletic director. He has worked with CCPS since 2010, and has made countless memories during that time. May talks with staff correspondent...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Morehouse College
Last Saturday, October 29, the Albany State University football team faced off against Morehouse College. The Golden Rams came away with a 31-7 win.
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement Sunday condemning an antisemitic message that appeared on buildings outside the stadium where the football teams played this weekend.
AP Top 25: Georgia stays at No. 1 as Ohio State and Tennessee are tied at No. 2
There’s a tie at No. 2 in the post-Week 9 AP Top 25. Ohio State and Tennessee are tied behind Georgia for the No. 2 spot after the Buckeyes beat Penn State and Tennessee easily beat Kentucky on Saturday. Georgia stayed at No. 1 with a 22-point win over Florida.
247Sports
Cornerback Marlon McClendon Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football was preparing for its annual Homecoming game at Center Parc Stadium but Head Coach Shawn Elliott got some good news on Friday afternoon as Victory Christian Academy (FL) Cornerback Marlon McClendon committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. McClendon is a 5'11,...
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field
MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. On October 22, Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history.
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA — (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
WJCL
Tigers defeat the Wildcats 28-24, Savannah State improves to 3-4 in SIAC
MACON, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers defeated the Fort Valley State Wildcats 28-24 Saturday night at the Macon Central City HBCU Football Classic. The Tigers improve to 4-5 on the season, 3-4 in conference play. Savannah State was tied going into halftime. The Tigers were held scoreless in...
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
gwinnettcitizen.com
U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100
Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility
Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
