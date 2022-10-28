ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

247Sports

Cornerback Marlon McClendon Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football was preparing for its annual Homecoming game at Center Parc Stadium but Head Coach Shawn Elliott got some good news on Friday afternoon as Victory Christian Academy (FL) Cornerback Marlon McClendon committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. McClendon is a 5'11,...
ATLANTA, GA
KRMG

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

ATLANTA — (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100

Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility

Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
DECATUR, GA
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA

