On October 30, 2022, Troopers arrested Dylan M. Crowder, 27 of Theresa, NY and Hayden C. Crowder, 27 of Palm Bay, FL for criminal trespass 2nd. On October 30, 2022, around 12:40 a.m., Troopers responded to Glasby Road in the town of Fowler for a trespass complaint. An investigation determined Dylan and Hayden Crowder were asked to leave the residence because they were becoming rowdy. Dylan and Hayden went out to their vehicle but never left. Some point later in the evening Dylan and Hayden entered the residence when they were not supposed to be there.

PALM BAY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO