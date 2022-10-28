Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary
LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest to males for criminal trespass 2nd
On October 30, 2022, Troopers arrested Dylan M. Crowder, 27 of Theresa, NY and Hayden C. Crowder, 27 of Palm Bay, FL for criminal trespass 2nd. On October 30, 2022, around 12:40 a.m., Troopers responded to Glasby Road in the town of Fowler for a trespass complaint. An investigation determined Dylan and Hayden Crowder were asked to leave the residence because they were becoming rowdy. Dylan and Hayden went out to their vehicle but never left. Some point later in the evening Dylan and Hayden entered the residence when they were not supposed to be there.
nyspnews.com
Jefferson County Man arrested following a physical domestic incident in the town of Rutland
On October 28, 2022, State Police in Watertown arrested Justin M. Hicks (29) from Black River, NY for Criminal Contempt 1st degree (E-felony), Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (A-misdemeanor), and Harassment 2nd degree (a violation). Hicks is charged with striking the 37-year-old female victim multiple times, kicking her, placing his hands...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man who bought trailer allegedly did so with credit card that was created with stolen personal information, investigators say
DENMARK- A North Country man is faced with numerous felony fraud charges for allegedly stealing someone else’s information and using it to purchase a trailer in August, investigators say. Daniel Pisani, 29, of Evans Mills, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
wwnytv.com
Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m. Troopers say Travis...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say
LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
iheart.com
Police Searching For Man Last Seen Working On Fort Jackson
(Richland County, SC) -- Deputies in Richland County are searching for a man who worked at Fort Jackson. Police say James hasn't been back to work and family members haven't heard from him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
wwnytv.com
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home. According to Potsdam Fire officials, crews were called to 7 Broad Street for reports of a kitchen fire that would turn into a fully involved structure fire. Crews took about an hour...
wwnytv.com
Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
wwnytv.com
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
informnny.com
Salmon Run Mall hosting Malloween through Halloween
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Salmon Run Mall is hosting Malloween this weekend. Events start on Friday, October 28, according to a press release from the mall. As part of Malloween, Zero Latency VR will be hosting a costume contest in Center Court all weekend long, Magick Apothecary will be hosting a “Witches Dance” on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Sunburst Spooktacular Pageant will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the head of the food court.
wwnytv.com
Harvest Festival sees huge turnout at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday morning, Watertown Parks and Recreation hosted Thompson Park’s annual Harvest Festival. Kids were encouraged to show up in costume for pumpkin painting, scarecrow decorating and Halloween-themed games. The Watertown Fire Department made an appearance, hoisting kids up into the driver seat of their...
mynbc5.com
Jim Belushi attends opening of Belushi's Farm Akwesasne cannabis dispensary
AKWESASNE, N.Y. — Actor and comedian Jim Belushi attended the grand opening ceremony for the Belushi's Farm Akwesasne cannabis dispensary on Thursday as the franchise opened its latest store. Belushi and other members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe were on hand to celebrate the opening of the dispensary,...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
