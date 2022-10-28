Read full article on original website
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again — Like, This Feud Will Never Die
It's been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
‘The Walking Dead’ Derails a Train & (Maybe) Sets Up Some Spinoffs (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 21, “Outpost 22.”]. It’s not “As” and “Bs,” but the Commonwealth’s clearly got something going on. “Outpost 22” doesn’t delve into whether or not the Commonwealth’s officially affiliated with...
‘Alert’ Promo: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Search for the Missing (VIDEO)
“I understand it’s impossible not to think the worst. But I want you to know that we will get your baby back.” Officer Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) isn’t lying when she says that she gets it in the first promo for Fox’s new drama, Alert. It will air during Game 3 of the World Series on October 31.
Ask Matt: The Controversial ‘Patient’ Ending, ‘Cabinet’ Curiosity, a ‘Rookie’s Revealing Uniform
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 31-November 6): ‘Manifest,’ ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 31-November 6.
Netflix’s Hit Limited Series “From Scratch” Reshapes The Way Fans View Love, Life & Marriage
Netflix's newest series "From Scratch" has captured the hearts of several fans. Read more about the show and check out fans reactions inside.
George R. R. Martin Wanted ‘House of the Dragon’ Story to Start 40 Years Earlier
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 & George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.]. The writers of House of the Dragon rewound the clock to 172 years before the birth of Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). But George R. R. Martin, author of the Song of Ice and Fire books on which both HBO shows are based, would have turned back the hands of time even further.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Director Reveals Original Story Written Before Chadwick Boseman Died
Actor Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, which resulted in a major screenplay rewrite from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Jeezy Says Tupac’s Music Was His “Bible” During Childhood
Jeezy’s admiration for Tupac Shakur’s music and legacy is no secret, as the Atlanta rapper has voiced his respect for the late icon on numerous occasions. The SNOFALL co-creator recently spoke on the impact Shakur had on him as a youth during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, crediting the “Thug Life” repper with being his favorite artist during that period of his life. “Every morning before school, I listened to all Master P, 8Ball, MJG, but my favorite was Tupac,” the Atlanta native revealed during his interview. “It still is to this day because he stood for something....
