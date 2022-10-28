ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Touch Weekly

Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement

Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
The List

Derick Dillard Responds To Accusations That Anna Duggar Hasn't Forgiven Jill

Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding the sexual abuse of children. The happy family life of the "19 Kids & Counting" reality show was too good to be true. In 2015, it was revealed that Josh Duggar, the oldest of the children, had molested several of his younger sisters (via The Washington Post). Parents Jim Bob and Michelle along with two of the sisters, Jessa and Jill, tried to downplay his crimes in a 2015 Fox News interview, insisting that Josh had changed his ways, but that too was eventually found false. Just six years later, Josh was arrested on counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (via Us Weekly).
Distractify

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Duggar Bought a New House — Here's a Tour of Their $830,000 Home

Those who have been following Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo since their love story began on TLC's Counting On likely remember the couple relocated to the west coast in 2019. The initial move from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, Calif., happened so that Jeremy could continue his education in seminary school. On social media, fans have watched the couple (who are now parents of two) embrace the city lifestyle and distance themselves from the Duggar family scandals. But now, it seems like the Vuolos are staying in California for good.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
The Hollywood Gossip

Jed Duggar: My Family Totally Rescued Anna After Josh Got Locked Up!

It’s been almost a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). In the months since he was cuffed in the courtroom and hauled off to jail, Josh’s family has had very little to say about his situation. In...
HollywoodLife

Jenelle Evans Cries & Claims Her Mom Barbara ‘Took’ Son Jace, 13: ‘I’m Not A Bad Mom’

Jenelle Evans got candid and quite emotional when she responded to a troll commenting on the custody of her teen son, Jace. After the hater said Jace was “meant to be with Barbara,” referring to Jenelle’s mom who claims she has full custody of the 13-year-boy, per People, the Teen Mom 2 alum took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 21 to fire back. “Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore,” she said. “Don’t believe everything you see on your TV screen, or hearing from a third party.”
The Hollywood Gossip

WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer

Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage

Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.

