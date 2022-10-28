Why go to the polls? Economy, democracy spur midterm voters

With less than two weeks until Election Day, voters are enthusiastically heading to the polls while keeping fears about the economy and the future of democracy top-of-mind.

A new national survey released last week by the Pew Research Center found nearly eight in 10 registered voters in both parties say they’re either “extremely” or “very” motivated to vote in the midterms.

And across party lines, worries about the economy are a motivating force, with fully 79% of voters saying it will be very important to their vote – the highest share among the 18 issues in the survey.

The three top concerns, among seven items included in the survey, related to prices – for food and consumer goods (73% very concerned), gasoline and energy (69%) and the cost of housing (60%).

While the Federal Reserve and Biden Administration struggle to tame inflation, policy moves have stoked fears of an impending recession, and just 17% of U.S. adults now say the economy is in excellent or good shape, according to the Pew Research Center survey.

Gas prices, too, have served as a daily real-world gauge of inflation for many voters, and while they have fallen modestly in recent days, they remain higher in Arizona and across the country since their mid-September average .

Francisco Pedraza, an associate professor studying political behavior at Arizona State University’s School of Politics and Global Studies , says this emphasis on the economy has created an opportunity for Republicans.

“Usually in midterm elections, the momentum and support you see, especially for congressional candidates who are members of the opposite party of the White House, gets a big boost. It’s almost one of those laws in politics, that if a Democrat is in the White House during the first midterm election of their first term, you’re going to get a really big wave of Republican wins in Congress,” Pedraza said.

“But one of the things unique to this election is the role of the economy and inflation that’s especially top-of-mind for voters across the board, and that’s something that is harming the fortunes of the Democratic Party, and it’s really working in the favor of Republicans.”

Among the wide majority of voters who rate the economy as their top issue in the Pew Research Center survey, more said they would support Republican candidates than Democratic candidates by double digits (47% to 34%).

But beyond the economy, exactly what is driving voters to the polls this season, and where their priorities lie varies widely depending on party affiliation, the survey found.

Democracy, abortion

Another sizable majority of voters (70%) say the “future of democracy in the country” is guiding their vote this election season, according to the Pew Research Center survey.

That includes voters like Stuart Law and John Vandebrooke, both residents of Green Valley, who said maintaining America’s democracy is at the forefront of this year’s election.

“In short, once we lose our democracy all other issues become moot,” Law said.

“I think democracy is the biggest issue,” Vandebrooke said. “To bring some stability to the country without having the craziness going on.”

Vandebrooke said he also sees this election and the one that will follow are “serious” ones, and it’s important people make sure to vote.

“We’ve never ever had this challenge in this country before,” he said. “So, I don't know if people are sleeping out there, but hopefully everyone will wake up to the reality that if you don't vote, you may never vote again.”

Around six in 10 registered voters also mention education (64%), health care (63%), energy policy (61%) and violent crime (61%) as very important to their vote, according to the Pew Research Center.

Gun policy (57%) and abortion (56%) are also weighing heavy for a majority of voters, including local Democrat Jennifer Stowell.

“In terms of who's running, gun control is a huge issue for me. This idea that Democrats want to take guns away is ridiculous, but I don’t think anyone needs a high-capacity weapon,” she said.

She said she’s been a lifelong Democrat and always votes that way.

“It’s not hard for me and I've never voted for someone I wasn’t confident in,” she said. “I’ve voted for some who weren't my first choice, but I’m not displeased with them.”

The topic of abortion, especially, has grown in importance as a voting issue earlier this year, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization . That has been good news for Democrats, Pedraza says.

“Abortion is a really mobilizing issue, it gets people interested and fired up…and that’s been especially observed among Democratic voters. It’s one of those clues we saw concretely in Kansas’ ( referendum defeating an abortion ban), where we saw this wave of registration among women and younger people,” Pedraza said.

“The sort of expectation that this election was going to be a tsunami of support for Republican candidates, because of that fundamental of having a Democrat in the White House, it’s been sort of tamped down a bit because of how important abortion is…and that was just Kansas. Now, we’re seeing there might be similar trends, similar sorts of mobilization in other states, including Arizona,” he said.

According to the Pew Research Center, Democrats – like Green Valley residents Kathy Babcock and Mike Day – are more likely than Republicans to say abortion is very important to their vote, with 75% of Democrats considering it a top issue versus 39% of Republicans.

“Other than saving our democracy, abortion is an issue that people should have the right to decide. It’s part of health care,” Babcock said.

“Regarding abortion, my generation had the option," Day said. "My children and my grandchildren may not."

Immigration, education

In addition to the economy, democracy and abortion, Pedraza says another set of issues are also in the mix when it comes to Arizona, including immigration and education.

One ballot measure ( Proposition 308 ) – which proposes to expand eligibility for financial aid and in-state tuition to those who have graduated from and attended school in Arizona for at least two years – even combines the two.

“We’ve got debates that are quite active in Arizona related to education and immigration. With immigration, it’s a topic we see popping up a lot in the gubernatorial contest as it’s still top-of-mind for voters who consider themselves supporters of either Donald Trump or the Republican Party, and it’s a big part of differentiating their camps from the Democratic candidates,” Pedraza said.

According to the Pew Research Center survey, issues of immigration and violent crime remain salient among Republican voters, with about three-quarters of registered Republican voters citing immigration (76%) or violent crime (74%) as very important to their vote, while Democratic voters were much less likely to cite either issues as very important to their vote.

A 2022 Marist Poll , conducted with input from about 1,400 Arizona adults, found that immigration was a big issue for about 13% of all respondents, and about 24% of Republican respondents.

Education has ranked differently in various polls, with OH Predictive Insights in Phoenix saying education rated at 8%, or unusually low. The Pew Research data showed education is among the top issues for voters, with 64% of all registered voters signifying it is very important to them.

Barb Tingle, a longtime kindergarten teacher at Sahuarita Unified School District, said education might be polling lower than in the past because of perception.

She was heavily involved with the Red For Ed movement in 2018, which helped increase spending on schools and raise teacher pay, but she said it didn’t solve all the problems.

“It made some headway but not quite what we wanted or what students needed or the education situation in Arizona needed,” she said. “However, the perception among many of my non-education friends is that, ‘Oh, it took care of it. They got what they wanted. It's all set.’”

“I've heard as an educator from community members, ‘But wait a minute, there's not enough bus drivers? Red for Ed gave everybody lots of money, so what's the problem?'”

Tingle also said the pandemic heighted the focus on other issues outside education.

“Education was an issue but there were larger issues to focus on and I think that's continuing,” she said. “When it comes down to it, what's more important? Your kid learns to multiply or we have a democracy? Well, that's an easy one.”

SUSD CTE teacher Sara Mora, who also was active in Red for Ed, urged voters to do their research on education issues. She’s part of the district’s Education Association and said they are hyper focused on local issues, including two propositions the school district has on the ballot.

Mora said there are nuances with school budgets to understand as well, and money in specific funds the district has may not be able to be used for some of the most pressing challenges schools face, like staffing.

“It's important to remember the way school funding works because we're only allowed to spend money from different buckets on certain things and there’s not much we can do if the bucket pertains to certain things.”

“We can't hire teachers with the maintenance and override budget. It's for things like equipment and tech supplies. We can't give raises with M&O.”

Tingle said while the situation is better in schools than it was during the height of the pandemic, voters can still make a difference to help.

“You just don't see education come up as often,” she said. “During the height of the pandemic, there was a lot about schools being closed and when they opened up it was like, ‘Everything is better now that we are back in person.’ A boatload of it is better, it's significantly better, but it's not where it needs to be.”