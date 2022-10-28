Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Cabinet customers lose big money; owner runs from our cameras
This is a story about frustration and potential crimes, of dreams and disappointment. News 5 Investigators are hounding business owners for answers, but only learning how fast they can run.
Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
A man accused of robbing a Lorain bank while wearing a fake beard last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
Can you imagine how terrible it would be if there was a Halloween crush in Akron?
More than 150 dead in South Korea Halloween crush. Large crowds can be dangerous. Halloween is indeed a very lively holiday, and it is unfortunate that such a tragedy occurred. Everyone should pay attention to the safety of themselves and kids. I wish this tragedy wouldn't happen at Akron's holiday events.
Group overseeing Cleveland police faces concern over social media posts
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new questions over postings on social media by some members of a new group to oversee Cleveland police.
X-Rated Halloween display in local neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
Jury should make Euclid cop pay family of unarmed man he killed $11.5 million, attorney says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury should make the Euclid police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man after jumping into his car in 2017 pay $11.5 million to the man’s surviving family members, attorneys for the man’s estate said in court Monday. Officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly...
cleveland19.com
3 shot outside Akron restaurant
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police. According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. Upon arrival, police said they found...
Police looking to ID driver in Old Brooklyn hit-skip
Cleveland police are working to identify the driver that hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood before fleeing the scene.
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
‘Not slowing down’: 50 reports of stolen Kias in Euclid in past 8 weeks
Euclid police say a dangerous challenge spreading on social media has added to the already large number of Kias being stolen in their community.
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
Smokin’ Bettie’s barbecue sauce offers NE Ohioans a taste of Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For David Ball, the ancient axiom “necessity is the mother of all invention” is pretty true. Ball, a transplanted Texan who has been in Northeast Ohio for 30-plus years, couldn’t find good barbecue like the kind he grew up with. And he needed that barbecue.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
Hudson neurologist, pharmacy rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a pharmaceutical company employee pleaded guilty Monday to carrying out a kickback scheme in which the doctor prescribed medication to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners. Neurologist Deepak Raheja and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals employee Frank...
Cleveland police investigate possible kidnapping in broad daylight
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after they got a call for a possible kidnapping at around noon on Sunday.
Cleveland doctor, who said vaccine makes people magnetic, under investigation
A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine makes people magnetic and may be connected to 5G towers is currently under investigation by the state medical board.
Teen girl shot to death in Cleveland identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0