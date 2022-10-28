Read full article on original website
Ohio man wearing fake beard and sunglasses accused of robbing bank
LORAIN, Ohio (TCD) -- A 32-year-old bank robbery suspect wearing a fake beard and sunglasses has reportedly been identified and arrested. In a news release, Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification said the robbery happened last week, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 1:13 p.m. The First Federal Savings bank on 42nd Street was reportedly robbed by an armed man wearing a large fake beard, sunglasses, and a hat.
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Cabinet customers lose big money; owner runs from our cameras
This is a story about frustration and potential crimes, of dreams and disappointment. News 5 Investigators are hounding business owners for answers, but only learning how fast they can run.
Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
A man accused of robbing a Lorain bank while wearing a fake beard last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
Ohio neurosurgeon facing wrongful death suit
Neurosurgeon Daniel Elskens, MD, former employee of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Physician Group, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, the Sandusky Register reported Oct. 29. The suit alleges Dr. Elskens caused the death of patient Peggy Newman during an Oct, 8, 2020, surgery. The suit, filed by the administrator of Ms. Newman's estate, claims Dr. Elskens severed Ms. Newman's abdominal aorta during a lateral anterior interbody fusion, causing her to bleed out. The plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
X-Rated Halloween display in local neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
Jury should make Euclid cop pay family of unarmed man he killed $11.5 million, attorney says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury should make the Euclid police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man after jumping into his car in 2017 pay $11.5 million to the man’s surviving family members, attorneys for the man’s estate said in court Monday. Officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly...
Police looking to ID driver in Old Brooklyn hit-skip
Cleveland police are working to identify the driver that hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood before fleeing the scene.
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland police looking for young Black female involved in possible kidnapping
According to the Cleveland Police, they are investigating a call for a possible kidnapping that occurred Sunday around noon.
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program
SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
Number of stolen dogs skyrocketing — What’s being done about it in Ohio
Carjackers and bank robbers make headlines, but the FOX 8 I-Team has found more and more thieves are stealing dogs.
Cleveland police investigate possible kidnapping in broad daylight
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after they got a call for a possible kidnapping at around noon on Sunday.
Cleveland doctor, who said vaccine makes people magnetic, under investigation
A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine makes people magnetic and may be connected to 5G towers is currently under investigation by the state medical board.
