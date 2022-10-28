ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Ohio man wearing fake beard and sunglasses accused of robbing bank

LORAIN, Ohio (TCD) -- A 32-year-old bank robbery suspect wearing a fake beard and sunglasses has reportedly been identified and arrested. In a news release, Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification said the robbery happened last week, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 1:13 p.m. The First Federal Savings bank on 42nd Street was reportedly robbed by an armed man wearing a large fake beard, sunglasses, and a hat.
US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
Ohio neurosurgeon facing wrongful death suit

Neurosurgeon Daniel Elskens, MD, former employee of Sandusky, Ohio-based Firelands Physician Group, is facing a wrongful death lawsuit, the Sandusky Register reported Oct. 29. The suit alleges Dr. Elskens caused the death of patient Peggy Newman during an Oct, 8, 2020, surgery. The suit, filed by the administrator of Ms. Newman's estate, claims Dr. Elskens severed Ms. Newman's abdominal aorta during a lateral anterior interbody fusion, causing her to bleed out. The plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $25,000 in damages.
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade

Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so.  The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program

SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
