St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will not test the free agent market. Arenado will opt in to his contract with the Cardinals, keeping him in St. Louis for the next five years, through his age-36 season. Arenado, 31, is owed $144 million. The Cardinals acquired him from the Colorado Rockies in Feb. 2021.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO