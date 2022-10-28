Read full article on original website
Related
AFM: IFTA Boss Jean Prewitt on the Return of the In-Person Market and Why Indie Film “Is Invincible”
As the 43rd edition of the American Film Market returns in-person this week, it provides the first real test of whether, and how, the independent film business can bounce back from the COVID years. “It’s the first real ‘let’s get down to business’ market,” says Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of the producers association Independent Film & Television Alliance, which runs the AFM. More from The Hollywood ReporterCineworld Sale, Restructuring Process Detailed in Bankruptcy Court OrderAFM First Look: Saoirse Ronan in Adaptation of Alcoholism Recovery Memoir 'The Outrun' (Exclusive)How Italy Rebooted Rome's Legendary Cinecittà Studios After two all-virtual years, the AFM is going...
Watch: Tilda Swindon confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer
In Joanna Hogg's upcoming film "The Eternal Daughter," Tilda Swinton stars as an artist returning home to a mysterious past and her elderly mother. Watch the trailer.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0