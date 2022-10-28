Read full article on original website
Register now for 24th annual Pinfish Classic is Nov. 5
The City of Destin will host its 24th annual Pinfish Classic on Nov. 5 at the weigh-in on the dock behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at 116 Harbor Boulevard. The catch and release event is open to children ages 14 and under. Space is limited and you...
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 28
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin’s 16th Annual Holiday Craft Show will be held at the Destin Community Center on Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Bruner Law Firm whips Fenders Collision in coed softball
Louis Kane knocked in six runs to lead Bruner Law Firm in a 33-14 victory over Fenders Collision in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center. Kane hit three doubles and a single for six RBIs. After a slow start, Bruner rallied the bats...
LSU falls to Ole Miss in SEC Soccer Tournament; 3 players ejected for fighting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WAFB) - Violence ruined an SEC Soccer Tournament match between LSU and Ole Miss on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Pensacola, Fla. before the Rebels pulled out the victory on penalty kicks. The Tigers fell 3-0. Ole Miss player Ramsey Davis, along with LSU’s Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel,...
Panda Express celebrates with ribbon cutting with Destin Chamber
Now open in Destin, Panda Express offers a fresh, flavorful combination of Chinese regional cuisine and technique with bold American tastes. Visit the new restaurant at 34898 Emerald Coast Pkwy., or start your takeout or delivery order at https://www.pandaexpress.com/location/us-hwy-98-matthew-blvd/menu. Panda Express is a community minded company, committed to building positive...
Navarre Takes Back Beach Bowl Trophy with 28-24 Win Over Gulf Breeze
Ethan Newman (holding trophy) and the Raiders celebrate the return of the Publix Beach Bowl Cup after their 28-24 victory in Gulf Breeze. (Photo by Stuart Camp) The Navarre Raiders claimed three wins in Friday night’s 28-24 victory in Gulf Breeze. First, and foremost, there’s the Publix Beach Bowl...
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival - Celebrating 50 years! Nov. 4-6
Nov. 4-6, 2022 - Hours: 9-5 on Friday and Saturday 9-4 on Sunday. Children’s Festival Hours: Saturday & Sunday 10-4 Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival ranked #9 by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Arts, Music, Performance Stages, Heritage Arts, Children's Arts Festival, Invited International Artist, Emerging Artists, Museum Plaza, Food and more!...
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
Destin (FL) Fire Opens New Station in Old Wedding Venue
What used to be a place where weddings were held is now Destin’s newest firehouse on Choctawhatchee Bay, TheDestinLog.com reported. The Destin Fire Control District bought the Destin Bay House at 127 Calhoun Avenue for $2.3 million and will be called firehouse No. 19. Destin began running calls from the area as early as July 2021, the report said.
Calling all trick or treaters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
More than a nice view: Why Destin's new fire station is located in a former wedding venue
What used to be a place where couples would exchange wedding vows is now Destin's newest firehouse on Choctawhatchee Bay. The Destin Fire Control District purchased the Destin Bay House at 127 Calhoun Ave.for $2.3 million and started running calls from the area as early as July 2021. But the...
Cousins bring new haunt to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new spook in town called ‘Sinister Shadows.’ A couple of cousins decided to make use of their late grandfather’s property by jumping into the haunted house business. They said it’s gone pretty well in their first weeks of operation. They’re hoping to knock hundreds maybe thousands of peoples’ […]
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
Enhancement project at Comander’s Landing complete
The enhancement project at Comander’s Landing on the Choctawhatchee River is now complete. Enhancements at the popular Ponce DeLeon location included a handicap canoe/kayak launch, kayak/canoe stations, boardwalk, overnight screened in shelter, restroom (raised portlet), and an educational kiosk site (not yet installed). The landing is one of the...
Road repairs continue in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Road repairs continue in Panama City Beach. At Thursday’s council meeting, city leaders reviewed the street resurfacing plans for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. Roughly $3.3 million is going towards fixing more than 17 miles of road. The plan is to work on...
A taste of nostalgia at Remember When Sweet Shop in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Halloween is almost here and that got us to thinking about candy! On a search for candy makers in Pensacola, we found a candy store that’s also a trip down memory lane. Tucked in between Navy Boulevard’s many antique stores stands another throwback to an earlier time: the Remember When Sweet Shop. It’s as much about memories as it is about candy, says owner Ellen Bridges.
UPDATE: Missing man safely found in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has been safely located. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Okaloosa County Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has dementia and was last seen at...
Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you walk down Harmon Avenue you can hear the sounds of construction, as five new townhomes are being built near downtown Panama City. “Residential is probably the biggest anchor we could have downtown,” Panama City Commissioner, Jenna Haligas, said. These townhomes are being built...
