Pickaway County, OH

PCPD Shares Additional Canal Park Plans

By By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Park District held a public input session Thursday night on Canal Park as part of a grant they are applying for for through the Land and Water Conservation Fund with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

PCPD shared information on a proposed restroom and additions to the playground at Canal Park above and beyond what they’re begun to install. The as part of the grant, PCPD would provide matching funds, roughly half of the approximately $165,000 price tag.

The proposed restroom, which is a fully accessible pit restroom, would be located next to the shelter house at the end of the recently renovated parking lot built on newly acquired land. The additional playground equipment includes a climbing net, slides, springer and spinner toys, and what’s called a parkour which is a climbing apparatus that features a few different elements and would be built near the currently under construction zip lines.

“The entire playground will serve ages 2 to 12, the rockers and a smaller slide being focus pieces for the younger kids and the parkour, larger slides, climbing nets and zips for the older kids,” Arista Hartzler, PCPD deputy director, said. “The larger zip and some of the larger climbing nets will service children older than 12.”

Hartzler acknowledged that the grant is competitive but they’re working to make sure PCPD’s application is the best it can be.

LWCF is a very competitive grant and will be applied to all across the state by municipalities, counties, districts, townships and the like,” she said. “The District feels very confident that we put together the best application possible but so much depends how many others apply.”

Tom Davis, PCPD executive director, said the goal is to have some sort of playground open by summer, even if they don’t receive the grant.

“If we don’t receive the grant we’re going to have to see what we can do with the funds we set aside for the match,” Davis said. “We can do some things but not all of those things. We want to have some sort of playground open and accessible by summer. We’ll have to adjust if we don’t get the $85,000 we’re asking for but we’ll have some sort of playground in there by summer.”

If the park district receives the grant, which they’ll be notified of in January, work would begin in early spring with a completion of sometime late in the spring or early summer, should supply issues not happen.

“Much [of the timeline] will be dependent on production and shipping times, as many understand those times have been greatly increased for most items and the same is true for these pieces,” Hartzler said. “It could take over twice as long as normal to get these products from the manufacturer.”{/span}

When it comes to the project, Hartzler shared in the excitement to see the park’s upgrades being completed.

It is so rewarding to see the pieces from our master plan for this park coming together,” she said. “I am looking forward to the day that we have children and their families out playing in the new playground, picnicking in the shelter, walking the trails and learning about the Ohio-Erie Canal.”

email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

Circleville, OH
