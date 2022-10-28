Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept gets upgrades for SEMA
Dodge is showing performance enthusiasts future-product hints in the lead up to the launch of the world’s first electrified muscle car. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, shown in a new Stryker Red exterior color, will once again use a respected gathering of automotive builders and tuners to offer a peek at the future of the Dodge brand.
Autoblog
Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style
Ram will no longer offer a regular cab 1500 pickup with a short bed starting in 2023 as the market shifts to larger, more luxurious full-size trucks.
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Highlander Review: Definitely go for the hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Highlander remains a strong three-row SUV choice, if you choose the hybrid. It's amazingly efficient, delivering 35 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. Not only is it a huge advantage over the conventional gas-powered Highlander, it represents a huge advantage over virtually every other SUV in its class.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Autoblog
1,204-hp Hennessey Venom 1200 is the new kingsnake
In 2019, Texas tuner Hennessey Performance did some open heart surgery on a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, swapping the supercharger on the Mustang's 5.2-liter Predator engine for two turbochargers. The result waved a fast goodbye to the GT500's stock 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. Available in two outputs and called the Venom 1000 or Venom 1200, the latter made 1,200 hp at 7,000 rpm and 1,000 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. You know what they say about one good turn, so say hello again to the Venom 1000 and Venom 1200, this time with one (really big) screw instead of two compressors. Hennessey removed the 2.65-liter supercharger from the stock GT500, laying in a 3.8-liter unit. Final specs for the bigger boy are 1,204 hp at 7,600 rpm and 902 lb-ft of torque at 5,200 rpm.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Autoblog
Icon Derelict 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL balances class and corruption
Icon 4x4 broke out the first in its Derelict series 11 years ago, a 1952 Chevrolet Deluxe Business Coupe. It pulled into SEMA that year looking like it had been driven nonstop since 1952. But under that worn skin, Icon had tucked goods like a brand new 6.2-liter LS3 V8, six-piston antilock brakes, alligator and buffalo hides for the bench seats, Wilton wool carpets, and one-piece CNC-machined wheels. It was a winning formula then, it's still a winner on the newest Derelict, a 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL. Jonathan Ward, founder and lead designer at Icon, said, "Our specialty is preserving everything that we love about vintage cars while making them more fun and enjoyable to drive."
Autoblog
2023 Nissan GT-R hasn't changed from the 2021 Nissan GT-R
Nissan sold a 2022 GT-R in Japan, but not in the U.S. Here, we made do with an extended run of the 2021 GT-R until it sold out, and then ... crickets. We've been in the dark about what was to come until Nissan just turned on the lights, revealing pricing for the U.S.-market 2023 GT-R. Frankly, it's like the 2021 never left; neither the features nor the MSRP has changed from two years ago. The destination charge is up $200 to $1,895, that's the only way to spot one from the other. MSRPs for the Godzilla after destination are:
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's New Diesel Throws Down 1,200 LB-FT, Drags 40,000 Pounds
Let's not date ourselves here, but once upon a time, it would have seemed unfathomable for a mere consumer-level heavy-duty pickup truck to pack 500 hp under its hood and tow 40,000 pounds. And yet here we are, with the 2023 Super Duty capable of those best-in-class claims and more when it comes to towing, hauling, horsepower, and torque. The numbers keep creepin' up; it's admittedly hard to keep up. Let's briefly unpack some of the new Super Duty's numbers, acknowledging that it's not all about numbers—or is it?
Autoblog
2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio tweaked outside and in
Another Stellantis brand has hopped on the streamlining craze, this time Alfa Romeo. The Italians from Turin dropped info on what's coming to the 2023 Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover for international markets, the best bits likely destined for our market as well. After introducing new brand hallmarks on the Tonale, the Giulia and Stelvio adopt the revised Trilobo grille and three-section full-LED headlights. You'll need look closely to see the grille differences, but there's a touch more depth and sculpting around the edges. The headlight changes are easier to spot, the "3+3" inspiration coming from the SZ and Brera, which predate the Tonale. The headlights also come with automatic high beams. Other shores that can have fancy lights get the Adaptive Matrix high beams that automatically adjust beam contours so as not to blind oncoming traffic. Yes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cleared the mechanics of such lights for use in the U.S. in February of this year, but U.S. laws stipulate a lower maximum brightness than allowed in other markets. We'll see if the matrix system makes it here.
3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying
Find out why the 2023 Ford Maverick is worth buying if you're interested in a new compact pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GAA Classic Cars Featuring 1967 C-10 Restomod With Frame-Off Restoration
Here's a performance vehicle for everyone from tradesmen to enthusiasts. Picture yourself driving on a cold night, your hand hanging out the wind and catching the wind between your fingers. You’re hauling a load of lumber for tomorrow’s project but for now you’re just enjoying the drive. In fact, you’re behind the wheel of a truck widely regarded as America’s favorite workhorse. What are you driving? The answer is a Chevrolet C10 with a big block under the hood and a slick paint job that other car people will recognize.
Autoblog
Ferrari 499P revealed, takes Maranello back to top-level endurance racing
This is the international endurance racer picking up the torch Ferrari put down 50 years ago when the factory-backed 312 PB turned off its engine at the end of the 1973 season. After 18 months of preparation, the ladies and gentlemen in Maranello have served up this, the 499P for the World Endurance Championship (WEC) Le Mans Hypercar class (LMH).
R.I.P The Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2 Is Officially Dead
The Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2 is officially dead after its eleventh model year. Here is a little into how it fared throughout its tenure. The post R.I.P The Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2 Is Officially Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Ultimate Dodge 'Last Call' engine put through hell, barely survives
It's possible the final "Last Call" special edition Dodge has created for the Charger and Challenger lineups should have been called "Black Ghost" instead of the Challenger Black Ghost we've already seen. This ultimate special, adding a bunch of power on top of the mostly cosmetic revisions on the other six last calls, doesn't want to be seen. The automaker teased it during Speed Week in August with the car under a cover and wearing the license plate "1FAST29." We were told we'd finally get eyes on it at SEMA in Las Vegas, but that didn't happen. Last month, Dodge said supply issues were the culprit, without elaborating. That was a cover story, unless the automaker meant the supply of Hellcats was the problem. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis admitted during an online media briefing before the show that the Challenger's modified Hellcat engine keeps blowing up during the testing cycle.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Urus recalled for screen defect
The Lamborghini Urus has become the latest Volkswagen family vehicle to fall victim to malfunctioning displays. A hardware defect that can render the entire unit permanently inoperable. Lamborghini says replacement head units will be shipped to customers who took delivery of vehicles with improperly-specified infotainment components. The total population of...
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod To Debut At SEMA 2022
It's almost time for SEMA 2022, and over the past few weeks, we've been getting sneak peeks at some of the builds that will be displayed there, many of which are totally wild. Sure, SEMA is embracing electric vehicles as much as possible as we enter a new age of mobility, but lovers of internal combustion engines are still coming out in full force with attention-grabbing body kits or totally custom creations like a pickup based on the current G82 BMW M4 Competition. But some are going even further, revolutionizing the combustion engine.
Autoblog
Volvo teases minimalist, no-button EX90 interior
The march to the November 9 reveal of the Volvo EX90 takes its next step with these renderings of a pared down interior. We'll see soon how it looks once the new materials, textures, colors, and tunnel console are added, but for the moment, there are four elements: An instrument panel with a demure HVAC vent, broken up by a steering wheel, a small, uncovered screen behind the wheel, and an infotainment screen. The portrait-oriented tablet carries over from current Volvo design, so too a three-spoke wheel. Everything else in Volvo's current interior schemes is thrown out, including the knobs and buttons on the center console. It looks like the premium brand's version of the interior we were introduced to in the Polestar 3. Fitting, since both vehicles will ride on the same platform and be built at the same U.S. plant.
