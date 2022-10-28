Revolution II sign Groton teen Malcolm Fry to pro contract

FOXBORO -- New England Revolution II has signed Revolution Academy product Malcolm Fry to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract ahead of the 2023 season. The 17-year-old forward becomes the seventh player to ascend from the Revolution Academy to Revolution II's pro roster since the team's inaugural season in 2020.

Fry has been a standout in the Revolution Academy since he joined the program in 2019. The Groton, Mass. native notched six goals in 12 games with the Under-17 team last season, before joining the Under-19s in June. Fry scored the game-winning goal in the U-19s regular season finale to send the squad to the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Fry excelled in the postseason tournament, scoring three goals, including the winning tally in the U-19 Quarterfinals, as he helped the Revolution secure its first national championship title.

Fry made his professional debut with New England's second team on March 27, totaling eight appearances on the season. He scored his first professional goal in his first career start on September 2 vs. Orlando City B.

Fry joins Esmir Bajaraktarevic, Noel Buck, Hikaru Fujiwara, Colby Quiñones, Dennis Ramirez, and Meny Silva as the seventh Revolution Academy player to sign a professional contract with Revolution II since the team's inaugural season in 2020. To date, 42 total players, including 25 products of the Revolution Academy, have made their professional soccer debuts with the second team.