thenorthwindonline.com
Winter nearing: Ripple Effect Coat Closet provides winter wear for students
The Ripple Effect Coat Closet, a resource created for students in need of winter wear, is back outside of the Dean of Students Office (DSO) in the Hedgcock building. The coat closet not only provides coats but also hats, mittens, scarves and boots. Linda Sirois, Assistant Dean of Students, said...
WLUC
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.
WLUC
Stand U.P. Comedy Festival bringing big-name acts to Ore Dock Brewing Co.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon gets a mermaid makeover, a Houghton couple ranks in the top 50 of a national dance competition, and the Powerball jackpot grows to be the second-largest ever. Plus... the inaugural Stand U.P. Comedy Festival is bringing big-name acts to the...
WLUC
Pine Mountain hosts Ski Swap
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time to dust off those skis and hit the slopes. Pine Mountain held a Ski Swap this weekend to kick off the season. Skiers sold and swapped new and used skiing and snowboarding equipment. Skiers could find everything from downhill skis and snowboards to helmets and clothing. A portion of the event’s proceeds went to ski teams in the area.
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
These Upper Peninsula Restaurants Are Among The Top in the U.S.
Two restaurants, both located in Munising, Michigan are among the top in the United States. You're probably wondering, what exactly are these restaurants being recognized for?. It seems like there's a "top" or "best of" list for just about everything these days. Well, we're okay with that because honestly, we want to know where the best spots for food are across the state of Michigan.
WLUC
UP school increases substitute pay to attract new hires
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan schools continue to face staffing shortages for substitutes and other support staff. This includes kitchen staff, custodians, secretaries, aides, noon supervisors, and bus drivers. Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent Zach Sedgwick said substitutes face unique challenges. “Going into a classroom that’s well established...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
thenorthwindonline.com
NMU Football falls to No.1 Grand Valley State 56-3
“I feel you have to go to a place where you feel like you’re fighting a Death Star,” Head Coach Kyle Nystrom said about playing football on Oct. 22 against Grand Valley State University. “You’ve got to go to places inside [you that are] intrinsically motivated and have the will to do battle that a lot of people don’t want to go to.”
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges, found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by officers from the Marquette Police Department (MPD) on Wednesday night. According to a release from the department, MPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Longyear Avenue in Marquette for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
