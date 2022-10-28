ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLUC

UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.
WLUC

Pine Mountain hosts Ski Swap

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s almost time to dust off those skis and hit the slopes. Pine Mountain held a Ski Swap this weekend to kick off the season. Skiers sold and swapped new and used skiing and snowboarding equipment. Skiers could find everything from downhill skis and snowboards to helmets and clothing. A portion of the event’s proceeds went to ski teams in the area.
My North.com

4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway

Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
US 103.1

These Upper Peninsula Restaurants Are Among The Top in the U.S.

Two restaurants, both located in Munising, Michigan are among the top in the United States. You're probably wondering, what exactly are these restaurants being recognized for?. It seems like there's a "top" or "best of" list for just about everything these days. Well, we're okay with that because honestly, we want to know where the best spots for food are across the state of Michigan.
WLUC

UP school increases substitute pay to attract new hires

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan schools continue to face staffing shortages for substitutes and other support staff. This includes kitchen staff, custodians, secretaries, aides, noon supervisors, and bus drivers. Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent Zach Sedgwick said substitutes face unique challenges. “Going into a classroom that’s well established...
wnmufm.org

Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
thenorthwindonline.com

NMU Football falls to No.1 Grand Valley State 56-3

“I feel you have to go to a place where you feel like you’re fighting a Death Star,” Head Coach Kyle Nystrom said about playing football on Oct. 22 against Grand Valley State University. “You’ve got to go to places inside [you that are] intrinsically motivated and have the will to do battle that a lot of people don’t want to go to.”
