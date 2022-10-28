ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree

South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel. A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

'Guns for Gift Cards Exchange' hosted by Kirkland police

KIRKLAND, Wash. — For the third time this year, the Kirkland Police Department hosted a "Guns for Gift Cards Exchange" at its headquarters on Saturday. The goal is to make sure unwanted guns don't end up in the wrong hands. "Pretty cool idea, I would've did it for free...
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Search on for Tacoma pot shop robbery suspects

Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and filled their bags with merchandise early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and exchanged gunfire with a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large

Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive

In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot in the leg at Belltown apartment

SEATTLE — A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot at an apartment in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, according to police. The 50-year-old victim called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. to report that he had been shot. Officers responded to the apartment in the 2200 block of 4th...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

