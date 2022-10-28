Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
MyNorthwest.com
Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree
South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel. A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
Kent Police searching for murder suspect who shot mother’s boyfriend
Kent Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors told officers they heard gunshots coming from the house, and when officers got on the scene and found that a man was severely bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Whatcom man arrested for allegedly spanking, bruising child
The victim’s parent presented photos of the bruising for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
'Guns for Gift Cards Exchange' hosted by Kirkland police
KIRKLAND, Wash. — For the third time this year, the Kirkland Police Department hosted a "Guns for Gift Cards Exchange" at its headquarters on Saturday. The goal is to make sure unwanted guns don't end up in the wrong hands. "Pretty cool idea, I would've did it for free...
Police say arrest made in Georgetown murder investigation
Seattle police say they have arrested a 42-year-old man for the double murder of a man and woman in Georgetown. He was booked into the King County jail for investigation of homicide. Police posted in their blotter, a 911 caller reported two down subjects in an apartment in the 6100...
q13fox.com
Search on for Tacoma pot shop robbery suspects
Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and filled their bags with merchandise early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and exchanged gunfire with a security guard during the robbery.
Use-of-force investigation in to Everett Police who fired Tasers during arrest
Authorities are investigating after a potential use of force incident with Everett police officers, during an arrest of a 31-year-old man. The officers reportedly deployed their Tasers while arresting the man, who later needed to be hospitalized. At around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a “suspicious call” at 1510...
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
Thief Slams Face Into Door While Trying To Steal From Bellevue Store
'Brazen is the perfect word for it,' the Bellevue Police captain said.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large
Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
bellevuereporter.com
Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
Pierce County Sheriff’s office says armed robberies almost doubled
Pierce County has seen an increase of 96% in armed robberies between Jan. and Sept., according to Sgt. Darren Moss. Speaking to KIRO Newsradio on the Gee and Ursula Show, Moss said, “We’re up 96% compared to the last five years in the same timeframe. Anything above a 5% increase is high.”
q13fox.com
On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: $18K in merchandise taken during burglary
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Three people made off with more than $18,500 worth of merchandise after a burglary at a store on Hunt Street early on the morning of Oct. 22. Store...
Man shot in the leg at Belltown apartment
SEATTLE — A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot at an apartment in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, according to police. The 50-year-old victim called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. to report that he had been shot. Officers responded to the apartment in the 2200 block of 4th...
q13fox.com
Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop
Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
Enumclaw student arrested after allegedly threatening to carry out shooting on Halloween
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A student at Enumclaw Middle School was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at the school on Halloween, according to the Enumclaw Police Department. The school contacted the EPD school resource officer at about 9 a.m. after other students at the school...
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0