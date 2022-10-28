Alumni Profile – Kyle Storm reflects on Master’s program, work at Institutional Research Department

Read full article on original website
thenorthwindonline.com
Winter nearing: Ripple Effect Coat Closet provides winter wear for students
The Ripple Effect Coat Closet, a resource created for students in need of winter wear, is back outside of the Dean of Students Office (DSO) in the Hedgcock building. The coat closet not only provides coats but also hats, mittens, scarves and boots. Linda Sirois, Assistant Dean of Students, said...
WLUC
UP school increases substitute pay to attract new hires
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan schools continue to face staffing shortages for substitutes and other support staff. This includes kitchen staff, custodians, secretaries, aides, noon supervisors, and bus drivers. Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent Zach Sedgwick said substitutes face unique challenges. “Going into a classroom that’s well established...
UPMATTERS
Cafe L’Anse and The Village Gift Store creating opportunities in the community
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’ve traveled along US-41 between Marquette and Houghton in the last five years, Main Street in L’Anse has undergone some changes. What started as an artist collective gift store, has expanded into a restaurant, shared use kitchen and lot more with The Village Gift Store and Cafe L’Anse.
thenorthwindonline.com
NMU Football falls to No.1 Grand Valley State 56-3
“I feel you have to go to a place where you feel like you’re fighting a Death Star,” Head Coach Kyle Nystrom said about playing football on Oct. 22 against Grand Valley State University. “You’ve got to go to places inside [you that are] intrinsically motivated and have the will to do battle that a lot of people don’t want to go to.”
These Upper Peninsula Restaurants Are Among The Top in the U.S.
Two restaurants, both located in Munising, Michigan are among the top in the United States. You're probably wondering, what exactly are these restaurants being recognized for?. It seems like there's a "top" or "best of" list for just about everything these days. Well, we're okay with that because honestly, we want to know where the best spots for food are across the state of Michigan.
WLUC
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shunk Furniture store building in Marquette is in the process of being sold. But the Owner of Shunk Furniture Store, Karl Shunk emphasizes the business is still going strong. The stores on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township will remain open. “Well, we’re just going...
WLUC
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are dead and three are injured following a crash in Dickinson County Sunday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at 3:07 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Ford...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges, found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by officers from the Marquette Police Department (MPD) on Wednesday night. According to a release from the department, MPD officers were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Longyear Avenue in Marquette for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
