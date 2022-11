PHILADELPHIA -- In the fifth inning of the first game of this World Series, a barrel-chested left-handed reliever named Jose Alvarado jogged out of the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen, ascended the mound to face the middle of the Houston Astros' lineup and secured three outs on seven pitches. The first was a sinker that bore in at 99.4 mph, the next another at 99. That was merely an appetizer: Three more sinkers clocked in at 100.6, 100.8 and 101.2 mph before Alvarado threw his version of an off-speed pitch, a 95 mph cutter. He finished his scoreless outing with one last sinker at 99.9 mph and decamped for the bench, job complete.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO