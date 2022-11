Remember Lionel Messi last season? Me neither. For the first time in nearly two decades, the greatest soccer player of all time seemed just ... absent. He was fine -- great even, for the average player. In his first season with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi scored six goals and assisted 14 more. That's 0.84 non-penalty goals+assists per 90 minutes, and it still ranked in the top 20 among all players across Europe's Big Five leagues.

2 HOURS AGO