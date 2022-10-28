Read full article on original website
Designer Gin Braverman Gives a Stylish Upgrade to...a Mortuary
Gin Braverman never thought she’d decorate a mortuary. As the founder and principal of her eponymous design firm, Braverman boasts a portfolio full of well-appointed restaurants, buzzy storefronts, and beautiful boutique hotels—not funeral homes. But when a mutual friend recommended the Texas-based designer to revamp Broussard’s Mortuary— a 133-year-old, family-owned business just outside of Houston—Braverman found the partnership to be “organic.”
Architectural home from Grand Designs now for sale in Hertfordshire
A head-turning Hertfordshire home, which once featured on Grand Designs, is now for sale for £5.9 million. Described by presenter Kevin McCloud as 'part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa', Abbey Orchard House is known for being one of the most individual and outstanding architectural houses built in England in the 21st century.
3 brilliant ways to reuse pumpkin seeds in the garden this Halloween
A gardening expert has shared three nifty ways in which you can reuse pumpkin seeds in your garden this Halloween, making sure that no part of pumpkin carving goes to waste. Here's how to embrace the 'grow your own' trend, speed up the process of your compost bin, and feed the birds – all with your leftover pumpkin seeds...
