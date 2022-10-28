Read full article on original website
Related
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived. An AP reporter at the scene observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting. Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.
The FADER
Migos’ Takeoff reportedly shot and killed
Kirshnik Khari Ball, the Atlanta rapper and Migos member known as Takeoff, was shot and killed Monday night at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, according to reports from TMZ and the The Guardian. The FADER has reached out to Takeoff's representative for more information. According to reports Takeoff was...
Takeoff Always Believed in Migos’ Success: ‘I Knew I Was Going To Be Here’
In the summer of 2015, no one was cooler than Migos. Hailed as stylistic innovators, they were known for their signature triplet flow that dominated the charts, doing laps around the usual suspects on the Top 40, all while Offset was inconveniently behind bars. That left two members to represent Migos in public as their star began to rise: Quavo, the group’s charismatic leader, and his three-years-younger nephew, Takeoff. Quavo did most of the talking when I went to Atlanta that year to write Rolling Stone’s first profile of Migos. Takeoff was quieter, more reserved, and happy to play the...
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
The FADER
Kanye West claims “unknown powers” are trying to destroy him as he returns to Instagram
Kanye West spent the weekend doubling down on his recent antisemitic remarks, while also comparing himself to George Floyd in a self-serving apology to Black people. The rapper and business mogul, now known as Ye, compared himself to George Floyd while saying he is sorry for questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Those comments have led to a $250 million lawsuit from Floyd's family.
Listen up Texas Swifties: Taylor Swift announces 2023 tour dates, here’s when she’s performing in Arlington & Houston
It's the way-too-early Christmas gift the world needed to start the month of November. One of the biggest and most-loved music artists in the world, Taylor Swift has announced she will be touring in 2023.
The FADER
Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty dies at 78
Patrick Haggerty, a lifelong civil rights activist and the leader of the queer collective Lavender Country, passed away Monday morning (October 31) after suffering a stroke. The news was announced on the band’s official Instagram and Facebook pages hours later, and was first reported by Stereogum. “This morning, we lost a great soul,” the post reads. “RIP Patrick Haggerty. After suffering a stroke several weeks ago, he was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity. 💜💜💜”
Comments / 0