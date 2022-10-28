Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Schools operating on 2-hour delay due to fog
Some schools across the Tri-State are announcing delays Tuesday morning. Pike County Schools, North Gibson, East Gibson, and South Gibson Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay due to fog. Stay with 44News for the latest updates.
wevv.com
Closure planned on KY 145 in Henderson County for drain repairs
Transportation officials say part of KY 145 in Henderson County, Kentucky, will be closed on Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 145 will be closed between Melton Road and BF Overfield Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. KYTC says that there won't be any marked detours,...
Celebration Planned for Ohio County Teen Battling Brain Cancer
Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A celebration of life is happening so she knows she's not fighting alone. Here are the details about the inspirational event. #livingstrong4liv. It's easy to see why the Beaver...
14news.com
5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 31, 2022
Brynne Moseley to Trevor Henderson, both of Owensboro, KY. Evan Allen Daniels of Owensboro, KY to Taegan Kimbley Maddox of Rockport.
wevv.com
Date set for groundbreaking of Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex
Officials have set a date to break ground on a large project in Hopkins County, Kentucky. City and county leaders will break ground on the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking ceremony is slated to take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard...
You Could Become a Crisis Volunteer for a Western Kentucky Based Agency
“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”- John Bunyan (1628-1688). That quote is firmly on display on the website of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services here in Owensboro, Kentucky. And it's that quote which frames the current ask the local agency has of you.
wevv.com
Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association holds town hall in Oakland City
The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association held a town hall to discuss the issues facing departments. "We've got to have new and younger members, we got to retain the current members we have," said lobbyist Larry Curl. The purpose of these town halls is to better understand what departments across Indiana...
Family of Henderson homicide victim looking for answers
(WEHT)-- A Henderson family is grieving today after they say a loved one was shot and left to die. Police say 33-year-old Darrell Hayes was found dead and buried in leaves on Sunday on the west side Henderson.
WBKO
Ohio County Author Wins International Award
OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022. Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.
hot96.com
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Passes Away Over The Weekend
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy, Jason Cuttrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. Two years ago he collapsed while in the line of duty and rushed to the hospital. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer. On Facebook, his wife Megan made this statement, “My best...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
wevv.com
Evansville's 'Access To Service' events planned to help customers struggling with utility bills
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six "Access To Service" events in the coming weeks. Participants will be able to speak individually with Centerpoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service representatives about their accounts, and any issue they are facing. The events will be held at the...
14news.com
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
UPDATE: Henderson Police investigating homicide on Carter Drive
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson are investigating a death in the 2300 block of Carter Drive as a homicide. Police say they were dispatched to the address just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and found a man unresponsive laying in front of the residence. Henderson Police identified the man as 33-year-old Darrell Hayes. […]
Help the environment – turn roadside trash into cash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court will start accepting applications for the “Trash for Cash” program, starting November 1. Officials say approved applicants will receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. Officials say funding for the program derives from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of […]
wevv.com
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide
Police are providing several updates on a death investigation that started in Henderson, Kentucky on Sunday. As we reported Sunday, police said they were conducting an investigation in Henderson after a man's body was discovered in a yard on Carter Drive. Police said Monday that the man who was found...
Officer spreads joy around Henderson community
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County sheriff's office locates 'armed and dangerous' man
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. Austin is described as a white...
