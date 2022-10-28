ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, KY

wevv.com

Schools operating on 2-hour delay due to fog

Some schools across the Tri-State are announcing delays Tuesday morning. Pike County Schools, North Gibson, East Gibson, and South Gibson Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay due to fog. Stay with 44News for the latest updates.
wevv.com

Closure planned on KY 145 in Henderson County for drain repairs

Transportation officials say part of KY 145 in Henderson County, Kentucky, will be closed on Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 145 will be closed between Melton Road and BF Overfield Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. KYTC says that there won't be any marked detours,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Celebration Planned for Ohio County Teen Battling Brain Cancer

Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A celebration of life is happening so she knows she's not fighting alone. Here are the details about the inspirational event. #livingstrong4liv. It's easy to see why the Beaver...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Ohio County Author Wins International Award

OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022. Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Passes Away Over The Weekend

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy, Jason Cuttrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. Two years ago he collapsed while in the line of duty and rushed to the hospital. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer. On Facebook, his wife Megan made this statement, “My best...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Henderson Police investigating homicide on Carter Drive

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson are investigating a death in the 2300 block of Carter Drive as a homicide. Police say they were dispatched to the address just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and found a man unresponsive laying in front of the residence. Henderson Police identified the man as 33-year-old Darrell Hayes. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Help the environment – turn roadside trash into cash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court will start accepting applications for the “Trash for Cash” program, starting November 1.  Officials say approved applicants will receive a minimum of $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. Officials say funding for the program derives from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officer spreads joy around Henderson community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
HENDERSON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Trigg County sheriff's office locates 'armed and dangerous' man

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County sheriff's office is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. 31-year-old Cody Ryan Austin is wanted for sex offender violation for previous rape convictions, according to a Trigg County sheriff's office social media post. Austin is described as a white...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

