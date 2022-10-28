Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha...
‘Ballot spoiling’ no longer allowed for Wisconsin absentee voters
In the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reports nearly 33,000 voters spoiled their ballots and cast new ones. President Joe Biden won the state by less than 21,000 votes.
US News and World Report
The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Governor
Wisconsin, one of the nation’s most consistently competitive states in politics, hosts a hotly contested gubernatorial race this year between Democrat Tony Evers, who’s seeking his second term in office, and Republican businessman Tim Michels. The gubernatorial election will have a big impact on state politics, because Wisconsin’s...
Walz, Jensen say they were called to serve Minnesota from classroom, doc’s office
Every politician has an origin story, the tale of why they got into the game in the first place. Rarely tied to personal ambition, the story is usually about how some person, some event, some turning point in their lives called them to serve. They didn’t volunteer as much as they were drafted.
shepherdexpress.com
"Choose Reason Over Treason" Signs Now All Over Wisconsin
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. “Those who forget good and evil and seek only to know the facts are more likely to achieve...
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
wpr.org
If elected, Tim Michels says he'd consider breaking up the DNR. He wouldn't be the first Wisconsin Republican to try.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ proposal to break up the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being welcomed by one former Republican lawmaker who floated a similar idea years ago. At the same time, a former DNR secretary argues splitting up the agency would cost more and provide less service.
knsiradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
wiproud.com
DNR crayfish case results in first criminal convictions under Wisconsin’s invasive species law
(WFRV) – The first-ever criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, relating to the importation of live red swamp crayfish was announced on October 31. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and it states that the investigation was launched in 2020 after several grocery stores were selling live red swamp crayfish.
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What are the most important races in Wisconsin?
2022 is an important election year in Wisconsin: we have races for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and State Secretary of State - not to mention hundreds of local races.
River Falls Journal
Virginia Miller
Virginia (Ginnie/Virgy) Miller of White Bear Lake, MN gracefully passed away on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. Virginia Kay Miller (Ross) was born on May 27, 1945, the daughter of Jesse and Sylvia (Coponen) Ross in Goodrich, Michigan. She is survived by one son, Ken (Linda) of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, three daughters Tammy (Kirk) of Debary, Florida, Angie (Rick) of Hugo, Minnesota, Michelle (Tony) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, her sister Ann of Detroit, Michigan, her niece Char (Ted) of Appleton, Wisconsin, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several extended family members, and their children, and bonus grandchildren.
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
CBS 58
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Van Orden Claims “Leftists” Can’t Be Christians
WISCONSIN, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — It happened at a prayer breakfast in Sparta. Republican and 3rd Wisconsin Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden said ‘leftists’ cannot be Christian. His opponent, Democrat Brad Pfaff, responded to the claim. “That is too strong of a statement, it’s a statement...
Comments / 0