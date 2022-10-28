ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 22

William Barnes
2d ago

Grassley attacking the IRS now makes more sense with his hands caught in the cookie jar! If it smells like corruption and it looks like corruption it's probably corruption!!! VOTE HIM OUT IOWA!!

Reply(3)
16
Bo Kruse
1d ago

When will people stop voting strait tickets. The voters should enact their own term limits policies. They get rich by dividing us. Trump pays ZERO in taxes and the people love him. The AMERICAN taxpayers foot the bills. Ignorance at its best.

Reply
5
dave
3d ago

well well Mr grassley if people vote for this 89yr traitor we deserve they iowa we get .

Reply
17
Related
Sioux City Journal

Can Franken upset Grassley? These national Dems think so

IOWA CITY — Sharon McDonald said she has fond memories of Iowa’s longtime senior Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley working across party lines and in concert with his Democratic Senate counterpart, former longtime Iowa U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin. “They were, you know, yin and yang,” said the 69-year-old...
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react to attack on Paul Pelosi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa are reacting to the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday. According to the Associated Press, in San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief of Police William Scott.
NEBRASKA STATE
Business Insider

Obama told reporters in a private 2017 meeting he worried 'the most' about the politicization of law enforcement, the FBI, and the IRS during Trump's presidency

Prior to leaving office in 2017, Barack Obama had a private, candid conversation with reporters. The interview's transcript was published by Bloomberg News on Friday. Obama expressed concerns that Trump would politicize law enforcement agencies during his presidency. President Barack Obama told a group of reporters in an off-the-record conversation...
KIMT

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight

(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines

Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
DES MOINES, IA
Washington Examiner

FBI agent under fire in Hunter Biden saga rejects GOP request to testify

The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down evidence about the Hunter Biden investigation is rejecting congressional Republicans' requests to testify. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a key line of inquiry...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view

Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Des Moines Register

What do Iowans think of Donald Trump?

Most Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president. But what do they think about his 2020 (and potential 2024) opponent, former president Donald Trump?. A new Des Moines Register/Iowa Poll found most Iowans now hold unfavorable views of the former Republican president. It’s a notable shift after Trump's favorability rating spiked to a record high last fall.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez under federal criminal investigation

Washington — New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is under federal criminal investigation in New York, sources and a political adviser to the senator confirmed to CBS News. Michael Soliman, a longtime political adviser to the New Jersey Democrat, told CBS News, "Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported today. However, he does not know the scope of the investigation. As always, should any official inquiries be made, the senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office."
NEW JERSEY STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy