Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Rams Volleyball, Mens & Women’s Soccer, & Field Hockey All In Playoffs
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s soccer, volleyball and women’s soccer teams are set to compete in this week’s Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Tournaments, while the field hockey team is set to compete in the Little East Conference (LEC) Championship Tournament. The men’s...
Framingham Freshman Finishes 10th at Conference Meet
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished in 10th place overall out of 80 runners at the Bay State Conference cross-country championship meet over the weekend. Lamakina’s time was 19:05.6 minutes. The winner was Brookline High senior Camille Jordan who crossed the finish line at 17:56.2. Brookline...
Natick Finishes 6th at Bay State Conference; Wong Captures 2nd in Backstroke
NATICK – The Natick High girls swim & dive team finished 6th at the Bay State Conference meet. The Redhawks scored 133 points. Wellesley won the meet with 618 points. Two of the Natick divers finished in the top 5. Katie Dorey captured second place in 219.20 points. Redhawk...
Framingham State Men’s Soccer Completes Undefeated Conference Season & Secures Top Seed in MASCAC Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – Four different Framingham State soccer players scored en route to a 5-0 win over Fitchburg State in MASCAC action on senior day at Maple Street Field. Prior to the contest the Rams honored the seniors playing in their final season for the Rams: Jake Hartshorn, Bryce Nardizzi, Sherak Ayamga, Jared Nardizzi & Brian Sullivan.
Framingham High Wins Natick Invitation Competition
NATICK – The Framingham High varsity cheerleaders won the Natick Invitational cheer competition on Saturday, October 29 at Natick High. Not only did the Flyers win first place for varsity in their division, but they were crowned grand champions. The grand champion is the squad with the highest score...
Framingham To Host New Bedford Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High football program did not make the playoffs, but their season continues. The Flyers will host New Bedford High on Saturday at noon at Bowditch Field. Framingham is 1-7 this season. Admission to the game is free, but students must bring an ID. The final...
Rams Defeat Falcons on Senior Night
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University field hockey team received a goal and an assist from Corlene Guenard as the Rams closed the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Fitchburg State this evening in Little East Conference (LEC) at Maple Street Field. Framingham State 10-7 overall and 6-6...
Burgess Wins Bay State Conference Championship Meet; Natick Finishes Third Overall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham senior Sam Burgess, one of the top runners in the country, won the Bay State Conference cross-country championship meet over the weekend. Burgess crossed the finish line in 15:13.2 minutes. Brookline and Newton North tied with 48 points in the team competition. Natick was third with...
Framingham State Football Retains Kelley Cup with Victory over Mass. Maritime on Homecoming at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team celebrated Homecoming Saturday and retained the Kelley Cup with a 34-10 victory over Massachusetts Maritime Academy in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) matchup at Bowditch Field in Framingham. Framingham State evens its record at 4-4 and 3-3 in the...
Framingham State Women’s Basketball Picked To Top MASCAC for 3rd Straight Season
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State women’s basketball team has been selected by the seven coaches from around the conference to repeat as the 2022-23 MASCAC Women’s Basketball Champion after finishing as the Regular Season and Tournament Champions the last two seasons. The Rams took home all six...
Framingham State Men’s Basketball Opens Season on November 10
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s basketball team was chosen to finish seventh in the 2022-23 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) preseason poll as selected by the seven coaches from around the conference. The Rams received 10 points in the poll and finished just one point behind...
Framingham State Men Finish 5th at MASCAC Cross-Country Championships
WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team was back in action Saturday morning and placed fifth at the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Championships hosted by Westfield State University. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. The Rams placed fifth with 127 total points finished behind Worcester...
UPDATED: Needham Rockets Defeat Framingham 24-14
FRAMINGHAM – Needham Rockets defeated the Framingham Flyers at home last night 24-14. The Rockets were up 17-0 at halftime. Flyers touchdowns were scored by #13 Yeandiel Cora & #4 Matheus Silva in the second half. Framingham is now 1-7 this season. Play-off season begins next week. Teams that...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 31, 2022
The City of Framingham does not set trick or treat hours. Families can go trick or treating when they wish. AAA offers safety tips for tonight and motorists should slow down and watch for children trick or treating tonight. 2. In case you missed it on Friday, the Mayor announced...
Framingham Youth Football Player Selected For 2022 U.S. Army Bowl in Texas; GoFundMe Established To Help Get Him There
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Youth Football player Jayden Colon Rodríguez has been invited to compete in the 2022 U.S Army Bowl in Texas. This is the youth football middle school national all-star game. Rodriguez will be a part of Team Massachusetts, who will compete from December 12-18 in Texas.
Kathleen (Mehlman) Czajka, 66
ASHLAND – Kathleen, Kathy (Mehlman) Czajka, 66, of Milford and formerly, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home, after a brief illness. She was born in Framingham to her loving parents, her mother Helen (Malloy) Smith, her father, Arthur Mehlman, and later cared...
Janet (Harris) Pottle, 81
MILFORD – Janet E. (Harris) Pottle, 81, of Milford and formerly of Natick died Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare of Milford in Milford, after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Pottle, who died in 2014 and the devoted...
Claire T. Higgins, 96
ASHLAND – Claire T. Higgins, 96 of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCann) Shea and wife of the late Harold C. Higgins Jr. As a young woman, Claire worked as a...
William ‘Billy’ Gould, Jr., 71
FRAMINGHAM – William A. “Billy” Gould, Jr., age 71, of Framingham, died at MetroWest Medical Center on October 21, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late William A. and Charlotte M. (Johnson) Gould, who resided together in Ashland. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann Gould.
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know in Framingham: Friday, October 28,2022
1 There is early in-person voting today at the Memorial Building until 2 p.m. Early voting will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Building. the last day for early voting is November 4. The election is Tuesday, November 8. 2.The League of...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0