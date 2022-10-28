Read full article on original website
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
whatsupnewp.com
JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4
Foodie film fans … this one’s for you. And it’s also pretty much for everyone else who eats food. Jane Pickens Film and Events Center is holding its first “Foodie Film Festival” beginning Friday, November 4. The festival features a dozen food-related films over eight nights running through Sunday, November 13. For the event, Pickens is partnering with Discover Newport as well as several area restaurants. The festival coincides with Newport Restaurant Week.
whatsupnewp.com
Suzanne Vega bringing ‘An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories’ to The JPT on April 16
Spectacle Live today announced that it will present Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at The JPT on Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm. Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs.
whatsupnewp.com
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13, 2022. The event offers diners exceptional culinary experiences from more than 50 participating restaurants, according to Discover Newport, the sponsor and organizer of the event. Specials include prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more deals and discounts.
ABC6.com
Unexplainable events at the Sprague Mansion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — If you need a good scare, a visit to the Sprague Mansion may be the perfect thing for you. The Governor William Sprague Mansion in Cranston used to be home to the Sprague family, built in 179o. Gregg Mierka is on the board of directors...
‘Tootsie’ Brings Laughs to Providence Stage This Weekend
Providence is in for some laughs this weekend as Tootsie takes the stage at Providence Performing Arts Center. This Halloween weekend may be full of scares and screams, but if you are looking for a great laugh, you should grab some tickets to see this show, whose Dustin Hoffman film version you might recall.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Newp best Halloween photo contest – Enter to win tickets to Newport Live
Trick or Treat! Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen some of your fantastic costumes on Instagram and Facebook. Now it’s time to share them here on WhatsUpNewp. Send us your pictures by the end of Halloween night and we’ll post the best on Tuesday. Dogs, cats, kids, and grown-up kids’ pictures are welcome. We’ll choose the best for a photo gallery scheduled to publish on Tuesday, November 1. Send your photos to Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
thebeveragejournal.com
Coast Guard House Hosts Château d’Esclans Brunch
The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett hosted a Château d’Esclans rosé wine brunch in conjunction with celebrations hosted across multiple on-premise venues as part of Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival 2022. Château d’Esclans is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez and run by acclaimed winemaker Sacha Lichine, whose vision to create the greatest rosés in the world continued to fuel the “Rosé Renaissance.” Hosted at its Anchor Room, with scenic ocean views, the Coast Guard House team welcomed guests with a curated menu of pairings set to showcase Whispering Angel, Rock Angel and Garrus, each a unique expression of Provence rosé.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Joseph S. Matos IV
Joseph S Matose IV, Artist-Poet- passed away on October 27th, 2022. He was born on June 15th, 1948, to Joseph S Matose III & Elvera Mare Matose. Joseph started drawing and receiving art lessons at a young age. He graduated from High school in 1966 with honors. He was editor of the yearbook, played sports and continued to develop his skills in art and poetry. He attended Rhode Island school of Design and graduated from URI with a bachelor’s degree in English. For over 35 years he worked for the government at the Naval War College where he shared his poetry and artwork with so many people. Upon retiring, he was a life member of the Naval War College Foundation.
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
whatsupnewp.com
Artist Eileen McCarney Muldoon wins Best in Show for Morning Prayers at the JAC Members’ Show
Image: Eileen McCarney Muldoon, Morning Prayers, 2021. Photography, 24″ x 16″. Over 85 members of the Jamestown Arts Center have their work on display for the annual Members’ Show. From that pool of talented artists working across diverse media, this year’s “Best in Show” was awarded to Eileen McCarney Muldoon for Morning Prayers (2021), a 24″ x 16″ photograph. Mark Dornan was awarded Second Place for Kids and Guns (2022), an 8″ sphere in cast silver and bronze and Kelly McDermott took Third Place for Settled (2022), a three-piece stoneware wall installation.
whatsupnewp.com
Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29
Aquidneck Community Table today announced that this winter’s farmers market will be hosted by Stoneacre Garden for the second winter season. The 2022-2023 Saturday morning market will take place from 9 to noon every week, November 5th through April 29th (except for December 24 and March 18). Stoneacre’s beautiful...
independentri.com
Artist Profile: NK resident Pam Sammartino finds a ‘new narrative’ for life through art
The joy of summer in Rhode Island is something North Kingstown artist Pam Sammartino knows a little bit about. A yogi by trade, teaching at Raffa Yoga in Cranston for nearly two decades, Pam stretched her sea legs during the pandemic by creating quirky and whimsical sea-themed mixed media pieces for friends and colleagues, and to sell on Etsy.
New location for Newport skate park approved
Long-laid plans to build a public skate park in Newport have taken a step forward after a brief halt.
The Legend of ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’ Who Stalks the Massachusetts Seacoast
One of the more intriguing legends of the Massachusetts Seacoast area around New Bedford is that of the mysterious creature known only as the “Beast of Brooklawn Park.”. According to the reports, the beast is a hairy creature that appears to be a half-man, half goat-like animal with long, skinny legs and cloven hooves.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Richard S. Kane
Richard Sean Kane, a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He died peacefully at Newport Hospital, with his loving wife, Marlene Livingstone. Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 12, 1935. He was the son of Irish immigrants. A few years after his birth, his family moved to Baltimore, Maryland. Richard attended Mount Saint Joseph High School and Loyola University.
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
