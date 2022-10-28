Joseph S Matose IV, Artist-Poet- passed away on October 27th, 2022. He was born on June 15th, 1948, to Joseph S Matose III & Elvera Mare Matose. Joseph started drawing and receiving art lessons at a young age. He graduated from High school in 1966 with honors. He was editor of the yearbook, played sports and continued to develop his skills in art and poetry. He attended Rhode Island school of Design and graduated from URI with a bachelor’s degree in English. For over 35 years he worked for the government at the Naval War College where he shared his poetry and artwork with so many people. Upon retiring, he was a life member of the Naval War College Foundation.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 HOUR AGO