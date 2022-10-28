AlixPartners and Sourcing Journal teamed up to present the second annual “Fashion in Focus Survey Report.” This year’s edition identifies key shifts that have been triggered by massive disruptions across the fashion apparel and retail industry. As the industry eyes a potential recession, it has been dealing with inflation, workforce shortages and geopolitical unrest, among other challenges. The authors of the report also note remarkable changes in consumer behavior and demand. Through a survey and in interviews of industry thought leaders, this year’s report touts insights to help decision-makers develop strategies to weather ongoing challenges in fashion, apparel and retail.More from...

14 MINUTES AGO