Cleveland News - Fox 8
FOX Recipe Box: Spaghetti Pancakes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Spaghetti for breakfast?. It’s no problem if it’s made from pancakes. Food stylist and blogger Jenn Thomas joined us in the studio to demonstrate this new trend that you might have seen on TikTok and other social media. Spaghetti Pancakes. Tools you need:
A Rustic goodbye
After 75 years, our beloved Rustic restaurant has closed. My husband and I live nearby and had often visited for meals. We’ve celebrated getting engaged, buying our home and watching Westgate’s latest rubble and renewal. My 80-year-old sister reminisced that Grandmother would take her for her Easter shoes...
richlandsource.com
Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu
BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It's a howlin' good time in the Fox 8 Studio
Jungle Terry brought some of his spooky friends to the Fox 8 studio to kick off a Halloween celebration. Students from Cleveland's Campus International School dressed up as characters from their favorite book to join in the festivities.https://www.jungleterryandfriends.com/
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Akron?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
extrainningsoftball.com
From a City Park to Turf: Ashland Gets a Facelift
Many small schools around the nation struggle with adequate playing facilities, and until recently, that certainly rang true for the Ashland University softball team. In a dedication ceremony held at the end of September, program supporters and alumni from near and far reunited to celebrate a new home for Ashland Softball – the brand-new Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark Complex.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Campus International Students enjoy a special Halloween treat
To celebrate Halloween, the Fox 8 News in the Morning crew invited some very special guests to stop by and trick-or-treat. Students from Cleveland's Campus International School dressed as characters from their favorite books and got an early start on the holiday.
Missing: Billy Bays
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing.
roadtirement.com
War Memorial cannons in Sullivan Ohio
We were on the way from Columbus to outside Cleveland for a family gathering when Sher reached across me with her phone in hand. I rolled down the window, and the below picture is the result. This is at the intersection of US 224 and Ohio 28.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Say hello to new bison at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcome new bison to the family. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about Blue, Grun and Topaz from Travis Vineyard, an Animal Curator with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Interesting fact, did you know the Cleveland Zoo hasn't had bison since the 1970's. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo.
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Cleveland this winter
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld announced that "Seinfeld Live" will be coming to Playhouse Square this February.
Deck the Hall set to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual Deck the Hall is coming up, with a variety of holiday displays and more than 1 million lights illuminating the stately grounds. The estate’s holiday-decorated theme is “Gracious Gatherings,” featuring decorations for a traditional Christmas. Schedule.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
akronlife.com
Providing elegant pieces for a century
Gemstones, engagement rings, fine china and more — for most people, purchasing these items is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but for Fairlawn resident John Shulan, it has always been his life. Since he was a child, John has been attending jewelry trade shows and following his father to learn the...
scriptype.com
Medieval jewelry Etsy shop opens brick and mortar store
The medieval jewelry shop Different Branches, Same Roots is stepping into the world of brick and mortar. Originally an online-only store on Etsy.com, the company has a physical location at 4615 West Streetsboro Rd. in Richfield. Owner and founder Sarah Mitschke developed an interest in the world of medieval and...
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
